Mother’s Day 2026: Ranveer Singh couldn’t hold back tears after his mother Anju Bhavnani opened up about his painful early rejections

Over the years, Ranveer Singh has impressed audiences with his versatility and powerful screen presence. But there was a phase where even he faced rejections.

Mother’s Day 2026: Ranveer Singh couldn’t hold back tears after his mother Anju Bhavnani opened up about his painful early rejections

While Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying the huge success of Dhurandhar 2. Much like other actors, Ranveer too faced several difficulties in his career before he emerged as a successful Bollywood star. His early days in the industry, saw him facing rejections. Even though Ranveer was talented and extremely passionate about acting, opportunities did not come easily for him. He too had to combat uncertainty, and the immense pressure to prove himself.

Ranveer cries in old viral video

An old video from his struggling days had gone viral on social media earlier this year. It was taken from Simi Garewal’s chat show, where Ranveer’s mother Anju Bhavnani explains the difficult phase before he became a Bollywood superstar. In the emotional chat, Anju reveals how Ranveer faced multiple rejections and harsh criticism during auditions. But not once, did he let his family see how badly it impacted him. According to Anju, he would quietly deal with the disappointment on his own and tried to stay optimistic at home. She further revealed that even though Ranveer had immense discouragement to deal with, he ensured never did the emotional burden of his failure affect his family.

Anju Bhavnani shared, "He would just come home and say, 'Mum, it is a bad day'. But being a mother, you realise that he is upset about something. He would shield us from a lot of what he went through at that time. Now, when he is successful, he comes and tells us the stories about what he actually did, and he protected us at that point from all the pain and rejection and comments that he had to hear. After hearing what he has to say now, you realise how much he has actually struggled, and he has come a long way."

Ranveer Singh couldn't contain his emotions as he heard his mother share her thoughts. His father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani also revealed, "As pessimistic as it may sound, I was like, let it happen, then we will see. When he told me he signed the film, I said I will only believe it when I see it because this had happened so many times before that it took time to sink in."

Ranveer Singh career

The actor kicked off his career in 2010 with Band Baaja Baaraat. Such was his performance that he bagged several accolades for it. He continued to win hearts with his successful films that included Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy and now Dhurandhar, and Dhurandhar 2.

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