Mouni Roy confirms divorce from Suraj Nambiar; her Insta post goes VIRAL

Read further to know as the couple released a joint statement asking for privacy and slammed false stories about their relationship. Here's everything we know about the situation so far.

Mouni Roy confirms divorce from Suraj Nambiar; her Insta post goes VIRAL

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have decided to end their marriage after four years. Fans started buzzing about a breakup when they noticed the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, and social media took off with all kinds of rumors. On May 14, 2026, Mouni and Suraj set the record straight. They posted a joint statement confirming they're getting divorced. In it, they didn’t shy away from all the attention their relationship gets. They said, “We’re honestly upset by the way some parts of the media have pried into our personal lives.”

Couple Slams False Stories And Rumors

They made it clear, this wasn’t one-sided. “We’ve both agreed to move on and are handling things privately and with respect,” they wrote. It wasn’t a split done on a whim; both thought hard about where life’s taking them and felt this was the right move. They weren’t too happy with all the wild stories flying around either. “People have tried to make our breakup dramatic by spreading fake news and flat-out lies,” they said, making sure everyone knew those rumors just weren’t true. What really matters now, they explained, is handling this chapter quietly and thoughtfully.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Plans To Stay Friends Going Forward

And just because they’re divorcing doesn’t mean they’re enemies. Both promised they’ll stay friends. “We’ll keep cherishing our friendship going forward,” they said, wanting to show there’s no drama here, just two people trying to handle things maturely. They closed out their message by thanking fans for supporting them and asked for privacy while they figure out their next steps.

Mouni Roy, a familiar face from shows like Naagin and movies like Brahmāstra, married Suraj Nambiar, a businessman based in Dubai, back in January 2022. Their wedding was a beautiful blend of Malayali and Bengali traditions in Goa. After that, they stayed pretty low-key, rarely posting about each other online.That Instagram unfollow was the first real sign something was up. Now, with everything public, they’re just hoping people give them space as they move forward, out of the spotlight.

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