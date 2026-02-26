‘Mr. & Mrs. Deverakonda’ takes over social media post Vijay-Rashmika wedding; fans flood comment sections with best wishes

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are married. Since the news went public, hashtags like #TheWeddingOfViRosh and #ViRoshWedding have been trending on social media. Read on to know what fans are saying.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are officially married. According to reports, the couple tied the knot in a traditional Andhra style wedding ceremony at ITC Mementos located in the beautiful city of Udaipur, Rajasthan. Only family members and a few close friends attended the ceremony. Their relationship, which was private for a long time, has now been public, after which hashtags like 'Mr. & Mrs. Deverakonda' and 'ViRosh Wedding' started trending on social media. Fans celebrated the news like a festival and flooded the two actors with good wishes.

ViRosh trending on social media

Vijay and Rashmika's fans fondly call them ViRosh, and after the wedding, the name once again hit the social media. Many fans wrote that they had been waiting for this moment for a long time. Some called it a "victory of true love," while others wished them a happy married life.

Netizens reaction

As soon as the glimpses of the pre-wedding ceremonies came out, the excitement of the fans increased further. Scenes from his old films, interviews and pictures were shared on the internet. The posts recalled the duo's chemistry and moments spent together, making the wedding not just a private event but an emotional moment for fans.

One user worte, Finally they are married..??6 yrs of shipping them bhaisahab. Meri ship sail ho gyi that too in the most beautiful way..Congratulations to the coupleVachhindamma vachhindamma???” Another commented, “That's the power of true love true love will always find its way to you God always has its plan . I'm so happy that #virosh are together I want them to be together in every universe ...????❤️‍? Congratulations …” A fan called them, Mr. & Mrs. Deverakonda’

Check out the post here:

Finally they are married..?? 6 yrs of shipping them bhaisahab

Meri ship sail ho gyi that too in the most beautiful way..

Congratulations to the couple Vachhindamma vachhindamma???#Virosh #Wedding#GeethaGovindham#Dearcomrade#VijayDeverakonda #RashmikaMandanna — Srishti_here_❤️? (@Happysoul124_) February 26, 2026

#ViRoshWedding

That's the power of true love true love will always find its way to you God always has its plan . I'm so happy that #virosh are together I want them to be together in every universe ...????❤️‍? Congratulations ...@iamRashmika @thedeverakonda pic.twitter.com/K9cZIrhLdP — soheli Chakraborty (@soheliChak34541) February 26, 2026

