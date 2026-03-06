Mrithyunjay Review: Is Sree Vishnu-Reba Monica John starrer Telugu thriller worth watching?

Telugu film Mrithyunjay has been written and directed by Hussain Sha Kiran. This 122-minute-long film features Sree Vishnu and Reba Monica John in key roles.

Mrithyunjay review: The Telugu action thriller Mrithyunjay, which features Sree Vishnu and Reba Monica John in key roles, hit theatres on March 6, 2026. Before it was released, the film was premiered in several global locations, and allowed international audiences watch it hours ahead of the public viewing. After these premiere screenings were held, several reactions from viewers the world over started appearing on social media platforms. We bring to you some of the most-talked about reactions from the movie lovers. The film revolves around an aspiring crime reporter who upon murders that are dismissed as accidents. This makes him set out on a journey to understand the truth behind it.

