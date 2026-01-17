Mrunal Thakur BREAKS silence amid wedding rumours with Dhanush; shares first Instagram post that REVEALS…

Over the last few days, there have been speculations regarding the marriage of Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush in both Bollywood and the South film industry. In the middle of all this, Mrunal Thakur uploads her first social media post, which adds to the rumours.

Recently, there have been rumours about Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush's wedding in Bollywood and the South film industry. Social media and some media reports are claiming that the two can get married in the month of February. As soon as the news came out, there was a lot of curiosity and discussion among the fans. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding this yet. Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur shared a post on her social media account, which further fuelled these rumours.

Mrunal Thakur’s first Instagram post after wedding rumours

In her post, Mrunal Thakur shared her feelings. Last night, Mrunal shared a picture on her Instagram handle—the one that has the official stamp—of her home, with just the beautiful caption "Home” with a heart. Mrunal's words are being seen by many as marriage news, while some believe that it is just a normal and inspirational post.

Mrunal’s reaction to dating rumours with Dhanush

In an interview with Only Kollywood, Mrunal denied dating rumours with Dhanush. The actress called their relationship a good friendship. She further shared her thoughts related to life, work, and herself. She wrote that she is currently focusing on her career and is extremely happy with her work.

Is Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush to get married on February 14?

As per the latest rumors, both are possibly getting married on Valentine's Day, February 14. The wedding is said to be a private affair attended by just a few close friends and relatives. The rumor mill has been extremely active, but neither Dhanush nor Mrunal Thakur has spoken out in response to the reports. Their respective teams have also not made any statements regarding the matter.

All about Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush's relationship

Mrunal and Dhanush's relationship has been much talked about in the past. The two were seen together on a few occasions, ever since the rumours of dating and marriage started doing the rounds. However, neither of them accepted their relationship publicly. Fans are constantly asking questions on social media and want to know what the truth is.

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush Career

Currently, Mrunal Thakur is busy with her upcoming projects and is going through a good phase of her career. Dhanush is also busy with films and other assignments.

