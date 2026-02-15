Mrunal Thakur BREAKS silence on relationship status amid wedding rumours with Dhanush: ‘I am on…’

Mrunal Thakur is making headlines for her relationship rumours with South superstar Dhanush. However, recently, Mrunal Thakur opened up about her relationship status.

Mrunal Thakur has won the hearts of the audience with her brilliant acting in films like Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna. However, the actress is recently making headlines for her relationship rumours. Her name is associated with pan-Indian star Dhanush. Though Mrunal has denied these rumours several times, the speculation was not going to stop. Some reports even said that the two are going to get married.

What did Mrunal Thakur reveal about her relationship?

Recently, Mrunal Thakur opened up about her relationship status. She appeared in an interview with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi on Zoom. The two are busy promoting their upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein, which is scheduled to release on February 20, 2026. During the interview, when asked if she would like to hide her relationship or admit it in front of everyone, Mrunal clarified that she is not in a relationship at the moment. She said, "I am in transit right now. Once I reach there, as Sid said, I will find out ways to protect it. Jo cheez hai hi nahin uske baare mein kya batau. How I can talk about if I'm not in a relationship? I'm on the verge of finding love."

What did Mrunal Thakur say about her wedding with Dhanush?

In the same interview, Mrunal also reacted to the news of her alleged wedding with Dhanush in a lighter vein. Asked if there were wedding rumours doing the rounds on Valentine's Day, she joked that people should maintain hope. Siddhant Chaturvedi also laughed and said, "you never know." Mrunal also jokingly invited people to eat at her wedding, making it clear that she is not taking the reports seriously. She said, "Let’s be hopeful. Please khana khake jana."

Later, in another interview with Galatta India, Mrunal called these rumours completely false. "Me? No. I think 14th April is going to be the 1st April…14th Feb is going to be the 1st April. April Fools' Day. Because I don’t know who started…First of all. I’ve been quoted, but I never said anything. And they just said, Mrunal said so. I was like, wow, how beautiful. It’s scary," she said.

Is Mrunal Thakur dating Dhanush?

Earlier, Mrunal Thakur had denied dating Dhanush. When Dhanush arrived at the premiere of Mrunal's Son of Sardaar 2, Mrunal described him as just her "good friend." At the same time, sources close to Dhanush also clarified that the two are just good friends and the news of marriage is completely a rumor.

