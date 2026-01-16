Mrunal Thakur, Dhanush to get married on February 14?

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush have been making headlines for rumors about their alleged relationship. Read on to know the latest update.

There has been massive speculation around actors Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush being in a relationship. Even though Mrunal had addressed the buzz for the first time in August last year, speculation continued to swirl. For the unversed, during her chat with Only Kollywood, Mrunal had referred to Dhanush as a friend." Dhanush is just a good friend to me," Mrunal had said. However, if recent reports are to go by, both could be planning to tiee the knot on February 14. Recent reports also claim that the alleged wedding will see the presence of close friends and relatives.

Have Mrunal and Dhanush confirmed recent reports?

Neither Dhanush nor Mrunal Thakur have reacted to the viral reports. Neither have their teams commented on the buzz. Both have made every necessary effort to keep their personal lives away from the public eye.

How did Dhanush-Mrunal dating rumours begin?

Ahead of the Son Of Sardaar 2 screening, Mrunal Thakur was seen at the wrap-up party of Dhanush's much-anticipated film Tere Ishq Mein. As reported by News18, Mrunal's southern movies brought her closer to Dhanush.

"Yes, it's true that they are dating. But it's too new, and they've no plans of making their relationship official before the public or the media," an insider was quoted as saying by News18.

The source had further mentioned that the success of Sita Ramam helped Mrunal gain massive recognition in the South film industry. Simultaneously, she had also been working in Mumbai. "Mrunal, who is currently shooting for Dacoit: A Love Story with Adivi Sesh, keeps shuttling between Mumbai and Hyderabad, and it's during an event down South where she met Dhanush", the source added.

After Mrunal's video with Dhanush from the special screening of her film Son of Sardaar 2 went viral, she made headlines for following the National Award-winning actor's sisters Dr Karthika Kartik and Vimala Geetha on Instagram. Earlier, netizens had discovered that Dhanush also attended Mrunal's birthday bash on August 1.

Has Mrunal ever talked about 'nazar' in relationships?

In one of her earlier interviews, Mrunal had revealed that 'nazar' exists in reality, especially when it comes to romantic bonds. "There are a lot of things I still need to do with my career, a lot of boxes I haven't checked. But I will talk about those things once I do them, because I don't want to jinx it by talking about them. I believe the whole nazar thing," she had said.

