Mrunal Thakur married Dhanush in private South-Indian ceremony? Viral video REVEALS…

Social media platforms spread rumors about actor Dhanush and actress Mrunal Thakur getting married. The reason for this was a video which showed the two as a married couple. Let's know more about it.

Rumours of actor Dhanush and actress Mrunal Thakur's wedding have been doing the rounds on social media. The reason for this was a video, which showed the two as a married couple. The video seemed so real that many fans believed it to be true for some time. However, later it became clear that this video was completely prepared with the help of artificial intelligence, and it has nothing to do with reality.

Did Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush get married?

The video was shared on Instagram by @devaimation. It claimed that Dhanush and Mrunal got married in a private ceremony in Chennai on January 22. The video was accompanied by a long caption, which mentioned the date, place, and even the guests of the wedding. The wedding was a simple affair with only family and close friends in attendance. The video also showed many big South stars present at the wedding, making it look more believable.

The caption reads, “Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur reportedly got married on 22nd January in a close-knit, private family ceremony in Chennai. Keeping it low-key and away from the spotlight, the wedding was attended only by family and close friends. Sources reveal that several top Kollywood stars were present to bless the couple, including Trisha Krishnan, Shruti Haasan, Anirudh Ravichander, Vijay Thalapathy, Dulquer Salmaan, and Ajith Kumar. No official photos, no announcements — just this leaked glimpse that has taken the internet by storm. Private ceremony. Big emotions. One unforgettable moment. " The video also gives a disclaimer in the end. Disclaimer: This reel is AI-generated and for entertainment and news-style representation only. No official confirmation has been made by the individuals involved.”

Watch the video here:

Dhanush-Mrunal Thakur viral video

In the video, Dhanush was seen in a white and golden veshti, while Mrunal was seen in a red saree. Both of them were shown sitting in front of the havan kund, and famous artists of the industry were seen standing nearby. At first glance, the video looked exactly like a real wedding, but a small disclaimer was given at the end, explaining that this video has been made with AI and is just for entertainment. Despite this, many people ignored this warning and got confused.

Netizens' reaction to Mrunal-Dhanush's wedding video

There were mixed reactions to the video on social media. Some fans joked that even if there is a wedding, what is bad, while many immediately understood that this was a fake video. At the same time, there were some users who were surprised to see the famous artists standing behind and began to question the truth of the video. This whole case once again showed how quickly AI technology can confuse people.

All about Mrunal Thakur-Dhanush's wedding

Earlier, too, reports of Dhanush and Mrunal's wedding had surfaced in February, but they were also dismissed. Speaking to Hindustan Times, a close source clarified that Mrunal has no plans to get married. She said that her film is going to be released in February, and a Telugu film is also coming out in March. “Mrunal is not getting married next month. This is a rumour which has caught wind,” they said.

