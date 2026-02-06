Mrunal Thakur’s EXPLOSIVE look from Hai Jawani toh Ishq Hona Hai LEAKED; actress spotted in…; VIRAL video REVEALS…

Mrunal Thakur has been making waves with her outstanding performances in films. Her unique roles and portrayal style is loved by audiences. Now, a video of hers is going viral on social media, showcasing her in a unique role.

Actress Mrunal Thakur and Border 2 actor Varun Dhawan will be seen together for the first time in the film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. A new behind-the-scenes (BTS) video related to this film is rapidly going viral on social media. This video, shared by Movie Talkies, shows Mrunal Thakur playing the role of a pregnant woman. In the video, Mrunal and Varun are seen walking together on a busy street. This short scene has managed to grab the attention of the audience.

Mrunal Thakur pregnant look

In the video, Mrunal Thakur is wearing a pink gown, while Varun Dhawan is dressed in navy blue casual clothes. Both look quite comfortable and relaxed walking together. Varun's demeanor seems a little protective, as if he is taking care of Mrunal. Mrunal's new look is being greatly appreciated by the fans. This short video has further increased people's curiosity about the film's storyline.

Watch the video here:

Netizens reaction

As soon as this video surfaced on social media, fans started reacting enthusiastically. One user wrote, "Drama loading… Mrunal Thakur’s pregnant look with Varun Dhawan grabs all attention." Another wrote, “Very excited.” Another fan said, “We are waiting.” People are finding this short clip very cute and entertaining. Many fans have also praised Mrunal's new character.

All about Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

The film is being directed by renowned director David Dhawan. The film will star Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Besides them, actors like Manish Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunky Pandey, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar will also be seen in pivotal roles. The film is planned for release in the second half of 2026. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on April 10, 2026, but the release date was later changed.

Last year, a poster was also released along with the film's new release date, which read,"Drama bhi hona hai, comedy bhi - kyunki jab 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' in cinemas on 5th June 2026."

