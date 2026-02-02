Mukesh Ambani comes in SUPPORT of his daughters-in-law after comedian makes..., says 'Make jokes only on...'

Mukesh Ambani is very close to his family, especially to his daughters-in-law, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant. Now, a video of his is going viral on social media in which his love for his family is clearly visible.

Mukesh Ambani is very close to his family, especially to his daughters-in-law, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant. Since Anant Ambani's wedding, he has often been seen with Radhika. He was not only seen praising them but also tried to make them feel safe and respected at every opportunity. Recently, a video of Mukesh Ambani has surfaced, which has caught the attention of people on social media and showed his family thinking.

Mukesh Ambani’s love for his family

Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita and daughter Isha Ambani. Both are talking to a female comedian. During the conversation, Mukesh Ambani laughingly but bluntly said, "Joke only on me." He said this in a very loving and light manner, but it was clear that no joke should be made on his family, especially his daughters-in-law. Nita Ambani is seen smiling constantly during this time.

The female comedian present on the occasion was also seen very happy and emotional with the words of Mukesh Ambani. She hugged Mukesh Ambani and said that her day was made. Although the names of the daughters-in-law were not directly mentioned in the video, Mukesh Ambani's statement was enough to show how conscious he is about his family's honour. People liked this style of a father and the head of the family.

Netizens reaction

This video is going viral on social media. People are praising Mukesh Ambani saying that despite being such a big businessman, how sensitive and responsible he is in family matters. Many users wrote that this is the identity of the head of a good house. This behaviour shows that along with success, giving respect to the family is equally important.

All about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was no less than a fairytale. The wedding, which lasted for months, was counted among the most expensive weddings in the country. Many national and international dignitaries attended the ceremony.

