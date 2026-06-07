Mukesh Khanna’s Shaktimaan controversy explained: Lalit Parimoo DEFENDS Ranveer Singh, slams Mukesh Khanna’s repeated rejections

Read further on Mukesh Khanna's full remarks about why Ranveer Singh's face and aura don't suit Shaktimaan but fit a villain.

Mukesh Khanna’s Shaktimaan controversy explained: Lalit Parimoo DEFENDS Ranveer Singh, slams Mukesh Khanna’s repeated rejections

Ever since Sony announced a Shaktimaan movie in 2022, one question won’t go away: who’s going to play India’s most iconic superhero? Mukesh Khanna, who created and played the original Shaktimaan, is dead set on protecting his legacy. Ranveer Singh’s fans are rooting for their favorite star. Now, Lalit Parimoo, Dr. Jaikaal from the original show has jumped in, calling out the media circus and questioning what all the noise is really about.

Lalit Parimoo on the Shaktimaan “Publicity Gimmicks”

In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Parimoo sidestepped any blame but didn’t shy away from the topic. “I don’t want to say anything against Mukesh ji,” he started, choosing his words carefully. Then he added, “But today’s world runs on publicity. People pull these stunts just to stay in the news. And honestly, I think that’s what he’s doing.” He didn’t deny that Khanna sat down with Ranveer, but wondered why it keeps popping up in headlines. His parting words? “Only time will tell what’s really going on.”

Mukesh Khanna’s Take: Why Ranveer Isn’t Shaktimaan

Khanna has talked about this meeting with Ranveer a bunch of times, but he really laid it out in an interview with Bollywood Thikana. “That poor guy sat with me for three hours,” Khanna said, recalling the actor’s visit to his office. “He kept trying to convince me he could do Shaktimaan. But honestly, he doesn’t have the face for it.” Still, he’s quick to point out that he respects Ranveer’s acting chops: “He’s a terrific actor, no question.” and there’s always a but Khanna insists, “His personality and aura, they fit a villain better. If he’s in Shaktimaan, let him play Tamraj Kilvish. Not Shaktimaan.”

For Khanna, this isn’t just about the casting. It’s about protecting something he built. He owns the creative rights to Shaktimaan, and Sony’s only allowed to make the film for seven years and that too, under strict conditions. “The core values of Shaktimaan can’t change,” he’s said again and again. Honesty, service, selflessness, those things are non-negotiable in his eyes. To Khanna, Shaktimaan isn’t just another costumed hero; he’s a proper role model. That’s why Khanna has rejected even big names like Ranveer, Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar in the past.

Parimoo Thinks Ranveer’s Got Talent But the Movie’s the Problem

Parimoo actually has good things to say about Ranveer. After seeing his performance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Parimoo said, “He’s definitely got what it takes to be Shaktimaan.” But his real worry is whether a new movie can ever match the magic of the 90s show. Back then, it was the heart and simplicity that made people fall in love with the character. Now, he says, everyone wants superhero films with massive effects and global standards. “If the VFX isn’t top-notch, it just isn’t going to work.”

So Where Does the Shaktimaan Movie Stand?

Sony Pictures unveiled plans for a whole Shaktimaan trilogy in 2022, promising to bring India’s superhero to the big screen with the help of Brewing Thoughts and Khanna’s own Bheeshm International. But there’s no cast. No director. No shooting dates. Just endless debates Khanna’s conditions, Sony’s vision, and fans with sky-high hopes all fighting for control.

Ranveer’s Not Waiting Around

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh’s got plenty on his plate. Dhurandhar: The Revenge smashed box office records, and now he’s gearing up for Pralay, a new high-octane action film with Jai Mehta at the helm. Shaktimaan or not, Ranveer’s busy.

What’s Really at Stake?

In the end, this isn’t just Ranveer vs. Mukesh. It’s the old guard fighting to preserve what made Shaktimaan special, while studios chase blockbuster franchises that can rival Marvel. Fans? They want the Shaktimaan they grew up with, just with today’s VFX. Parimoo’s jab about “publicity gimmicks” stings because it hits close to home is all this drama about keeping Shaktimaan meaningful, or is it just keeping him in the news? Until Sony finally reveals who’s stepping into that suit, don’t expect the speculation to die down anytime soon.

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