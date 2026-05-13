Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son Prateek Yadav DIES at 38; Ravi Kishan reacts 'He was health freak'

Ravi Kishan, CM Yogi Adityanath mourn sudden passing of Prateek Yadav; the cause of death is not yet confirmed, Read further to know everything we know so far.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son Prateek Yadav DIES at 38, Ravi Kishan says 'He was a health freak'

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party founder and former UP Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, died suddenly in Lucknow on Wednesday, May 13. He was just 38. Early in the morning, Prateek’s family found him unresponsive at home and rushed him to Civil Hospital. Doctors said he was already gone. So far, the family and officials haven’t explained what happened. As word got out, leaders from across the political spectrum reacted with shock and sadness.

Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan was hit hard by the news. “This is so sad. He was a health freak, always in the gym, and into his business, never wanted to be in the political spotlight,” Kishan told ANI. “I knew him pretty well. He had a gentle, polite way about him, always kept his distance from politics.” Kishan had heard Prateek was feeling unwell lately. “I think he was getting treatment these last few days, but this is still shocking. He has two daughters. When I heard, I just felt terrible for his wife and kids, they’re going through such a tough time now.”

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, 'पद्म विभूषण', स्वर्गीय मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के पुत्र एवं उत्तर प्रदेश राज्य महिला आयोग की उपाध्यक्ष श्रीमती अपर्णा यादव जी के पति श्री प्रतीक यादव जी का आकस्मिक निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 13, 2026

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences online, calling Prateek’s death “deeply saddening.” He offered prayers for the family and wrote, “My condolences are with the bereaved family. May Lord Shri Ram give them strength to bear this huge loss. Om Shanti.” Even though Prateek came from one of UP’s most influential political families, he chose a quieter life. No rallies, no speeches, he kept to his own path, running fitness businesses and handling real estate projects. Friends say he liked his privacy, focused on work and family.

He leaves behind his wife, Aparna Yadav, currently the Vice Chairperson of the UP State Women’s Commission and a BJP leader and their two daughters. Aparna reached Lucknow quickly after the news broke. Leaders from both the Samajwadi Party and BJP have reached out with their condolences. For those who knew Prateek, this goes way beyond party lines. Losing him at 38, with two young kids, it’s just hard to process. The family hasn’t announced funeral details yet.

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