Massive fire breaks out at Mumbai high-rise; Bigg Boss Marathi S1 runner-up Pushkar Jog, his daughter RESCUED after...

Pushkar's house was totally damaged by the fire. Even though Pushkar was devastated by the loss, he was thankful that he and his daughter survived.

Mumbai Fire News: A huge fire broke out today, December 26, at Mumbai's high-rise residential complex, Sorrento Tower. Filmmaker Sandeep Singh was safely evacuated with the assistance of actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain. Another report revealed that Pushkar Jog, the runner-up of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 1, and his daughter Felisha were also trapped in the fire.

Bigg Boss Marathi S1 runner-up alerts fans of...

Pushkar took to Instagram to alert his fans and seek help. He wrote in his story, "Fire in my building.. I'm stuck Please help. I can't come out of my house with my daughter. It's fire everywhere (sic)."

TRENDING NOW

Fortunately, the BMC and firemen were able to save Pushkar and his daughter. In the next story, he wrote, "Rescued, thank you real life heroes for fire fighters , BMC and Mumba police ??? My house is gone (sic)."

Pushkar's house destroyed in massive fire

Pushkar's house was totally damaged by the fire. A video demonstrating the magnitude of the devastation was posted by Telly Talk India. Even though Pushkar was devastated by the loss, he was thankful that he and his daughter survived.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pushkar Jog (@jogpushkar)

Pushkar expresses gratitude towards...

Uploading the clip of the fire destroying his house, Pushkar wrote, "Rescued thank you real life heroes for fire fighters , BMC and Mumba police ??? My house is gone (sic)."

How fans reacted to the fire incident?

After the clip was posted, a concerned user reacted, "OMG ye kaise or ky hua pushkar... Pl tc to uh n ur family dear." Another wrote, "I hope you and your family are safe Pushkar!" Others in the comment section continued to show concern for Pushkar and his family.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more