Munawar Faruqui and wife Mehzabeen Coatwala BLESSED with baby girl; Aly Goni, Gauahar Khan, Varun Dhawan congratulate couple

Munawar Faruqui and wife Mehzabeen Coatwala have welcomed a baby girl. The comedian shared the happy news on social media with a heartfelt post and hospital pictures.

Munawar Faruqui, a stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner, and his wife, makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala, welcomed a baby girl into the world. On Friday, May 1, he posted images of the mother and daughter with their faces concealed on social media to confirm the news. Fans were taken aback by the revelation since the pair had kept their personal life, including the pregnancy, mostly private.

Munawar Faruqui-Mehzabeen Coatwala welcomes baby girl

Munawar posted pictures of his newborn and wife Mehzabeen from the hospital on his Instagram account. He wrote, "Ghar barkat aayi. Blessed. Alhmdulillah. Dua mai khas yaad rakhe!"

The couple, who tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2024, will celebrate their second wedding anniversary later this month, thus the happy news comes during a significant month for them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

How did celebs react to the news?

The announcement soon circulated on social media, with heartfelt wishes coming in from Munawar Faruqui's close friends in the entertainment world. Varun Dhawan remarked, "Congratulations, bhai." Aly Goni posted, "Allhamdulillah." Gauahar Khan added, "Mabrook. Allah hifazat kare." Ranveer Allahbadia said, "Badhaiiiii ho bhai."

The new parents received affection from other celebrities, such as Mr. Faisu, Mahhi Vij, Poonam Pandey, Digvijay Rathee, and others.

In addition, Munawar Faruqui's wife Mehzabeen Coatwala has a daughter from her prior marriage, and he has a son, Mikael, from his prior marriage to Jasmine.

Munawar-Mehzabeen marriage

Munawar married Mehzabeen in a secret nikkah ceremony on May 26, 2024, which was their second marriage. According to reports, actress Hina Khan played Cupid in Mehzabeen and Munawar's love tale, bringing the pair together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehzabeen Abdul Rehman (@mehzabeen_faruqui)

Munawar-Ayesha Khan controversy

Munawar's personal life made headlines as his ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card competitor and revealed surprising details about him, saying he cheated on her and dated numerous women.

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