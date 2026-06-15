Munawar Faruqui DEFENDS Pranit More, warns against relentless online harassment over Biryani clip: ‘There has to be a limit’

Read further to know why Munawar Faruqui has urged people to stop targeting comedian Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra over the viral 370 biryani controversy.

Munawar Faruqui DEFENDS Pranit More, warns against relentless online harassment over Biryani clip: ‘There has to be a limit’

The internet loves a scandal, and right now, they’re still chewing on the ₹370 biryani mess. But Munawar Faruqui? He says it’s time to put the fork down. In a blunt video on Instagram, Munawar called out the nonstop trolling of comedian Pranit More and 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra. According to him, things have already spun way out of control. “Jab kisi ki laash niklegi tab tumhe samajh aayega,” Munawar warned, basically saying, “How far do you go until someone’s actually dead?”

So, How Did We End Up Here?

It all started at one of Pranit More’s stand-up gigs. There was some crowd work, the kind of unscripted back-and-forth comics love. Himanshu Jangra grabbed the mic and started talking about a date. He dropped the infamous line about ordering chicken biryani for ₹370 and expecting something in return. Cue the outrage. The internet quickly branded him entitled and misogynistic. But the fury didn’t stop at Jangra; people slammed Pranit More, too, for how he handled things on stage.

The Fallout: FIR, Job Loss, And Public Shaming

What started as an awkward comedy moment exploded. Jangra apologized and deleted his social media. More apologized too. But that wasn’t enough for the internet. The dogpile kept growing. The backlash felt like it was on fast-forward. Jangra got fired from his job at Starvik Design, the founder even confirmed it publicly. Maharashtra Cyber Police filed an FIR against Pranit More. The National Commission for Women stepped in, summoning them both over the incident.

So there it was: jobs lost, careers derailed, public humiliation on a grand scale. And yet, no letup. Memes, reaction videos, think pieces, everyone wanted their say on the ₹370 biryani fiasco.

Munawar Faruqui Says ‘Enough Is Enough’

That’s when Munawar stepped in. He didn’t sugarcoat anything. He called out what happened as wrong, for sure, and said he didn’t like what either party said on stage. But he drew a line in the sand and said things had gone far enough. “Unke saath unki baaton ke liye bahut bura hua hai, lekin ab tham jao. Content ke naam par jo unhe nichoda ja raha hai, bas karo bhai.” Basically, they’ve paid the price for what they said. Enough squeezing the drama for content.

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‘By The Time Someone Dies, You’ll Realize’

Munawar’s sharpest point was a warning, a reality check about the dangers of online outrage. “They’ve already been wounded. When someone actually dies, then everyone will finally understand. Stop now.” There’s a real risk here. At some point, the hate spiral becomes deadly. He made it clear, he’s not saying skip the legal process. If they broke the law, let the authorities do their job. But he wants the outrage machine to shut down.

Why Munawar’s Message Hit A Nerve

Munawar knows what he’s talking about. The guy’s been arrested for jokes, seen his shows cancelled, gotten death threats. He understands the cost of crossing the internet. His message isn’t about excusing bad behavior; it’s about knowing when enough’s enough. There’s a line between consequences and mob justice, and right now, the internet has already crossed it. Crowd work is messy. An audience member blurts out something dumb, the video takes off, and next thing you know, jobs disappear. That’s life in the viral age. But there’s still people behind those clips, people with jobs, dreams, and families.

Where The Case Stands Now

Here’s where things stand: as of June 15, 2026, Himanshu Jangra is still jobless, still offline; Pranit More is dealing with legal trouble and hasn’t performed since. Both have apologized. Nobody’s sure if anything said on stage actually broke the law, that’s for the cops and the National Commission for Women to figure out. Munawar’s beef is with the part where the internet never lets go, turning random people into villains long after the public apologies.

The Bigger Question: When Is Accountability Done?

There’s a bigger question here: at what point is someone “punished enough”? The whole thing kicked off a real conversation about dating, entitlement, and the way men talk about women and that’s a fine conversation to have. But if the goal was to deliver consequences, well, that’s happened. When does it stop being about justice and turn into pure destruction?

Because online, the outrage cycle never really ends. There’s always more memes, more content, more takes. Munawar’s tired of the way people get wrung out for content, and he’s asking folks to pull the plug before something irreversible happens. Right now, the biryani still costs ₹370, the clip’s still online, and people are still furious. But Munawar’s hoping the internet will finally let go.

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