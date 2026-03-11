Munawar Faruqui-Prince Narula hug video goes VIRAL; why are netizens comparing them to Rajat Dalal and Elvish Yadav?

Munawar Faruqui and Prince Narula are trending online because their viral hug video from a recent appearance has sparked fans reactions.

Munawar Faruqui and Prince Narula video goes viral: Both Munawar Faruqui and Prince Narula enjoy a massive fan following, and whenever they make a public appearance, their fans get excited. The recent interaction between Munawar Faruqui and Prince Narula too has left fans pleasantly surprised. For the unversed, both Munawar and Prince had shared the screen space on the reality show Lock Upp earlier. Popular reality show The 50 - which has Prince Narula as a contestant - also saw Munawar as a special guest for a unique episode. Meanwhile, a recent video of Munawar and Prince has gone viral. Read on to know why both have grabbed fans' attention on social media.

Why has Munawar Faruqui-Prince Narula's video gone viral?

At the recent event, both Munawar Faruqui and Prince Narula were seen posing for paps. While getting clicked, Munawar whispered something to Prince that left him in splits. Something similar was also captured when they were clicked during a bash at the same event. They smiled, shared a hug and exchanged a few words. The moment was captured by photographers and quickly circulated online. This has sparked a wave of reactions from fans who adore each time they are seen together.

How have fans reacted?

As soon as Munawar and Prince's video went viral, fans took to social media to share their reactions. Many called the moment wholesome. They absolutely loved seeing Munawar Faruqui and Prince Narula hug each other warmly. One comment read, "The reality show King". Next user posted, "अभी यह तबाही नहीं है एल्विस और रजत तबाही हैं". Another post read, "Handsome both".

Munawar Faruqui slammed Prince Narula’s evicted alliances

In one of the recent episode of The 50, Munawar Faruqui had challenged and asked Prince Narula about his wrong calculations in the last elimination, which led to the elimination of four contestants including Siwet Tomar, Young Saamy, Dino James, and Divya Agarwal. Prince had said, "When the alliance is formed, there will be brotherhood and unity will be visible." Munawar had slammed Prince by focusing on 'unity' and hinted that there was a lack of unity during the last elimination. Prince reacted to his comment, stating, "Kahiin galat faisle bhi hote hain bhai, aise thodi hota hai ke nahi hote. Halaton mein kabhi nahi pata hota kaun sahi hai aur kaun galat hai. Yeh halat har kisi pe hoti hai, hum par bhi aayi hai, in par bhi aayi thi, kabhi aapne bhi kiya hai, aap par bhi aayi hogi.”

