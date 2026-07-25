Munawar Faruqui thows SHADE at celebrities over late reaction to NEET Protest

Discover why Munawar Faruqui called out celebrities for their delayed response to the NEET protests here. Read ahead to know how Munawar threw shade at Bollywood celebs below.

Munawar Faruqui thows SHADE at celebrities over late reaction to NEET Protest

Stand-up comedian and reality TV star Munawar Faruqui recently made headlines after calling out Bollywood celebrities and public figures for their delayed reaction to the ongoing NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) examination row. As thousands of students across the nation took to the streets and social media to demand justice following alleged paper leaks and grading discrepancies, the silence from prominent public figures did not go unnoticed.

Taking to his social media platforms, Munawar expressed his frustration over how mainstream influencers and actors often stay silent during critical student issues, only to post neutral or safe statements long after the public outcry has reached its peak. He highlighted that when students are fighting for their academic future, immediate support and visibility from influential voices can make a significant difference.

Raising Voice for the Youth

Munawar, known for his unfiltered commentary on real-world issues, emphasised that celebrities frequently leverage their massive followings for promotional campaigns, yet hesitate to take a stand when the youth need them most. His critical remarks resonated strongly with students and young followers who felt ignored by mainstream media and public icons during the height of the controversy.

While a few prominent personalities eventually joined the discourse expressing concern for the affected candidates, Faruqui questioned the timing of their involvement. According to him, delayed support often feels more like a PR exercise than a genuine effort to stand with the student community.

The Impact on Student Movements

The NEET controversy has sparked widespread debate over exam transparency, student mental health, and administrative accountability. Faruqui’s outspoken stance served as a catalyst on social media, encouraging more public figures to address the crisis directly. His sharp critique underscores a growing expectation among young audiences: that public figures should use their platform responsibly when national issues impact millions of lives.

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