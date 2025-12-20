Munawar Faruqui’s VIRAL video raises questions over Elvish Yadav’s Rs 9 crore…

Munawar Faruqui took an indirect dig at Elvish Yadav after he made a video on donation appeal for a needy family, who needs to buy an injection which costs around Rs 9 crore. Read to know more.

A new controversy has erupted in Munawar Faruqui’s life after he allegedly took a dig at Elvish Yadav, for exposing what he claimed to be an NGO scam. The video came after Yadav shared a video on December 19 with a family, who claimed to have approached him for help. They stated that their child suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and they require an injection from the USA, which costs them around Rs 9 crore. For this, Elvish urged his fans and followers to support. Soon after this, Munawar shared multiple stories on Instagran stating that certain NGOs pay celebrities and influencers through agencies to use emotional appeals for collecting donations.

Faruqui was heard saying, “Humare charges bohot high hai, and they were ready to pay. Pehle toh hum iss tarah ka promotion kare hi naa. I was shocked. Ki yaar, yeh konsa dhanda chal raha hai? Ho sakta hai genuine ho ya na ho, but ilaaj ke baad ka paisa kahan jayega? Agar itna crowd fund jama karne wale ho, uske alawa kuch toh business motive hoga na. Sick hai bhai! Sab pagal ho chuke hai.” He expressed his disappointment and said, “Just putting it out here, taaki iss tarah ki jo cheezein log kar rahe hai, sabko pata chale ki kya kar rahe hai. Yeh sahi nahi hai. Aap iss tarah ki emotional kahaniyaan suna ke, ho sakta hai uss gareeb insaan se bhi charity nikalwa loge. Mat karo na.”

TRENDING NOW

However, in his statement, Munawar had not mentioned Elvish’s name. But the timing of the story matches as it came after Elvish’s video. With his claim, he made it clear that it was an indirect dig at aimed at exposing him. Several people on Reddit shared their views on the video. A user mentioned, “Maybe elvish was unaware or maybe elvish just cares about money. Hmmm.” Another wrote, “Bhai iske paas khud itne paise h ye khud kyu ni de deta?Why public everytime Khud bhi toh capable h ye.” A comment read, “My mother also got scammed of 13000 last year after watching JJ Communication and I got to know about it after two days. Pls beware this thing to your parents.” Another wrote, “This elvish is a sick, Munawar here genuinely earned a fan .” Another user mentioned, “I don think so...9 cr ke aur bhi tareeke h kamane k ...not this.”

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more