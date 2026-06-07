My Royal Nemesis episode 10 review: Lim Ji-yeon and Heo Nam-jun SHINE before storm hits, new episode changes the game

Read further on the game-changing twist at the end of My Royal Nemesis Episode 10 that leaves Se-gye and Seo-ri's future uncertain.

My Royal Nemesis episode 10 review: Lim Ji-yeon and Heo Nam-jun SHINE before storm hits, new episode changes the game

Episode 10 finally gives us the romance we’ve been waiting for and then it rips it all away in the last five minutes. It’s sweet, funny, and honestly, it hurts in the best way. Right from the start, Seo-ri lays it all out. She tells Se-gye about her past life and admits she’s a reincarnated soul living in the original Seo-ri’s body. That’s a lot to dump on someone, but Se-gye just takes it in stride. No drama. No tears. He just quietly accepts her, and that alone says so much about how much he trusts her now.

Se-gye And Seo-ri Go All In

With the truth out, the last walls between them finally drop. They make this promise to stop hiding things from each other. What follows is pure fluff, dates at tourist traps, private jokes, lingering looks. Simple, happy stuff they never got in their past lives. For once they actually feel like a real couple. Their chemistry is easy, natural. It’s almost impossible not to cheer for them.

The ‘Stamina’ Scene: Comedy That Actually Lands

The comedy is still perfectly timed, too. The best gag? Se-gye’s assistant tells him Seo-ri is worried about his “stamina,” and Se-gye immediately spirals. Cue hilarious overreactions, a perfect break from all the heavy emotions. The show just knows when to land a joke.

Moon-do’s Downfall: Family Power Plays Turn Ugly

But of course, trouble is always lurking. Moon-do’s losing his grip on the family. His own grandfather won’t see him. Turns out, gramps exiled Moon-do to the US because he was too ambitious, he worried Moon-do would never let Se-gye have anything, so he pushed him out to protect the company. Now, Moon-do’s lashing out, targeting Seo-ri’s grandmother to get back at Se-gye with some shady scam. It’s a low move, even for him. Yet, the episode shows he really does love his son. He’s not just a cartoon villain. There’s something deeper there.

Everything Falls Apart

Just when you think Se-gye and Seo-ri have got it together, they blow up in a big, messy fight. No resolution. And then, bam, the final scene changes everything. No spoilers here, but don’t hold your breath for a happy ending any time soon.

What Worked And What Didn’t

The mix of romance and comedy was right on the money. Lim Ji-yeon and Heo Nam-jun absolutely nail every scene. And that twist, genuinely shocking, honestly, While at the same time, Moon-do’s whole subplot feels rushed. We need more time to dig into his motives. Episode 10 started off as the feel-good chapter we needed. Then it went and pulled the rug out from under us. Now the wait for Episode 11 feels endless.

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