Naga Chaitanya seeks court shield over Samantha split defamation, AI fakes, says ‘Not fair criticism'

Read further on why Naga Chaitanya moved Delhi HC over AI content and Samantha-related claims.

Naga Chaitanya SEEKS court shield over Samantha split defamation, AI fakes, says ‘Not fair criticism'

Actor Naga Chaitanya has taken his fight to the Delhi High Court, asking for protection of his personality rights after people started misusing his name, image, and likeness all over the internet. He’s especially calling out AI-generated explicit content, fake videos, and rumors spread about his private life.

His lawyer, senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, told the court that websites have been attaching Chaitanya’s name to explicit search terms just to pull in more traffic. Gaggar pointed out that some AI-created or digitally altered videos make it seem like Chaitanya’s in compromising situations that never happened. He also flagged content bringing up Chaitanya’s ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Some posts online accused Chaitanya of cheating on her and sabotaging her career. “This is straight-up trolling, not fair criticism,” Gaggar said.

When the case reached Justice Jyoti Singh, the judge acknowledged that celebrities get more scrutiny than most, but said they still have their limits. “You’re in public life, and that makes you more vulnerable, but there’s a line,” she said. Chaitanya’s suit doesn’t just stop at fake videos and rumors. It also calls out unauthorized products using his image and claims people are using deepfake tools, voice cloning, and other digital tricks to create fake content, all for profit.

His complaint argues this constant circulation of fake or defamatory content is wrecking his reputation, privacy, and public image. The court looked at several YouTube videos flagged as defamatory. Some have already been taken down, but others, especially those linked to news reports, are still up. According to ANI, the judge said one of the online links was “borderline.” Chaitanya’s team told the judge that something new pops up every day and asked for a dynamic court order to block future uploads.

The Delhi High Court has now issued summons in the case and signaled that it will give an interim order. The next hearing is scheduled for September 30. This suit comes at a time when people are increasingly worried about AI abuse, especially against public figures. Chaitanya’s lawyers want not just current removals, but protections in place for the future against re-uploads and even lookalike fakes.

For some background: Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were together for years, married in 2017, then separated in 2021. Chaitanya has since married Sobhita Dhulipala, and Samantha is reportedly married to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. Still, both actors can’t escape speculation and gossip online. This case is one of the first big legal battles in India taking on deepfakes and online attacks linked to past relationships.

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