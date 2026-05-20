Nana FACES intruder in court as prosecutors push for 10-year sentence: Here's everything we know

Why Nana's courtroom outburst could impact the trial and how judges handle emotional victim testimony in South Korea.

Nana FACES intruder in court as prosecutors push for 10-year sentence: Here's everything we know

Singer and actress Nana took the witness stand this week, facing the man who broke into her home last year. Prosecutors aren’t holding back, they want him locked up for ten years, calling the break-in both serious and dangerous.

Here’s What Went Down

Last November in Guri, Gyeonggi Province, a man in his 30s, identified only as “A” walked into Nana’s house carrying a weapon. He threatened Nana and her mother, demanding they hand over their valuables. But he didn’t get what he came for. Nana and her mom didn’t freeze; they fought back, subdued him, and held him until police showed up. Later, both women shared their story in court.

In the courtroom, you could feel the tension. Nana stared right at the accused and told him, “Are you having fun? Look me in the eye.” The judge didn’t let things spiral. “We understand your feelings, but you need to stay calm for the trial to continue,” the judge said. Nana answered, “I can’t help but feel this way.”

By May 19, prosecutors had made up their minds. The Namyangju branch of the Uijeongbu District Prosecutors’ Office pushed for the maximum: ten years. “He broke into a home with a weapon and threatened women,” they said. “That’s a serious crime. He deserves severe punishment.” They also said the defendant keeps denying major parts of what happened and hasn’t shown any real remorse.

The defense saw it differently. The suspect’s lawyer argued, “He broke in to steal, not to rob. There’s no proof he had a weapon during the break-in.” The accused himself apologized in court: “I sincerely apologize to the victims. I won’t commit a crime again. I admit I came in illegally and tried to steal, but I deny the robbery.” Now, everyone’s waiting for a verdict and sentence, which the court will announce on June 9. Until then, the case reminds us how terrifying home invasions can be and how even fighting back leaves a mark.

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