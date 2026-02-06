Nandish Sandhu present at Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana’s cancelled wedding makes SHOCKING revelation about their relationship: ‘They were…’

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were scheduled to get married in November 2025. However, just a day before the ceremony, the wedding was called off. Read on to know more.

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were scheduled to get married in November 2025. Preparations for the wedding were complete, and family and close friends had already arrived at the venue.The wedding event which had been planned for the next day was cancelled without warning. After this event multiple rumors and reports started to spread across social media platforms and to news outlets. Some reports claimed that Palash was accused of cheating on Smriti. However, an official statement from both families calling off the wedding.

Palash has not been given the chance to speak?

Now, actor Nandish Sandhu has spoken out about the entire matter. Nandish was present at the wedding venue at the time. In a conversation with Miss Malini, he said that he did not want to comment on the alleged infidelity accusations against Palash. Nandish stated that Palash should be given the opportunity to present his side of the story. He said, “It’s better not to say anything on that right now. And let Palash speak from his side.”

TRENDING NOW

What reason was given to the guest at the wedding?

Recalling the events of that day, Nandish said that he had arrived in Sangli to attend the wedding, but upon arrival, he was simply told that the wedding was not happening at the moment. According to him, everyone was given the same information: that Smriti Mandhana's father had suddenly fallen seriously ill and had to be hospitalized. The wedding was postponed due to this medical emergency. Nandish clearly stated that the information given to the media was the same information given to everyone present at the venue. He said, “It’s postponed because what came out in the news, the same thing was there. Conveyed to you guys. Conveyed to everybody. Smriti’s dad wasn’t well. He was in the hospital. And that’s why everything has been postponed.”

Nandish also said that he felt very bad when he later read about the allegations being made against Palash in the media. He said that he did not witness any of these things himself, but only heard about them through news reports.

Nandish Sandhu comment on Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana’s relationship

Nandish also spoke about Palash and Smriti's relationship. He said that he had seen the two together for the past five or six years and that they seemed deeply in love. According to him, they loved each other very much and appeared to be a happy couple. In his words, “Whatever the reason might have been, the wedding didn’t happen. And you know, I’ve seen the love. I’ve seen how madly they were in love for the last five, six years. They were such a cute, nice couple.”

Earlier, Vidyan Mane, who claimed to be a childhood friend of Smriti, had leveled serious allegations against Palash, which received considerable media attention.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more