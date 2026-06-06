National award winner Salim Kumar HOSPITALISED, actor on ventilator support following emergency admission

Read further on Salim Kumar's health update and his journey from mimicry stage to National Award.

National award winner Salim Kumar HOSPITALISED, actor on ventilator support following emergency admission

Salim Kumar, one of Malayalam cinema’s most beloved actors, is in critical condition at a Kochi hospital and currently on ventilator support. He was rushed in Saturday morning after suddenly falling ill, and doctors are watching him closely. The hospital hasn’t released much information yet, his family is with him, and everyone’s waiting for an update.

Fans and colleagues are especially worried because Salim Kumar already went through a liver transplant a few years back. Since then, he’s kept a lower profile but still appeared in films now and then. Apparently, he started feeling unwell early Saturday, and was quickly taken to the hospital. Right now, doctors are trying to figure out what caused this sudden downturn.

Previous Liver Transplant Raises Concern

Over the past three decades, Salim Kumar has made his mark in Malayalam films, he started out in mimicry and theatre, before landing his big-screen debut in 1997. He’s known for making people laugh with his comic timing but has also delivered powerful performances in serious roles. His acting in Adaminte Makan Abu won him the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010, which was a huge achievement, especially for someone mostly associated with comedy. He’s picked up four Kerala State Film Awards along the way, showing that he can handle pretty much any genre.

A Career Spanning Three Decades

Salim Kumar’s worked with nearly every major director and star in the industry. He shifts effortlessly between funny and emotional roles, and that’s why audiences of all ages love him. But he’s also outspoken about social and political matters. During the last Kerala Assembly elections, he wasn’t shy about backing the Congress-led UDF. He was out campaigning and didn’t hold back when it came to criticizing the ruling LDF.

Public Life And Political Views

News of his hospitalisation has sparked a wave of concern online, fans, film peers, and even political leaders are sharing their good wishes and prayers. As of Saturday afternoon, the family hasn’t made any public statements, and the hospital says it will give updates once his condition stabilises. The Malayalam film industry is anxiously following the situation, and many are ready to visit the hospital. Earlier this year, Salim Kumar appeared in a cameo role and was reportedly looking at new scripts when this health scare hit. Now, everyone’s just hoping he pulls through.

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