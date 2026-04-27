Nawazuddin Siddiqui SHATTERED by daughter Shora's BRUTAL honesty? Actor reveals her ruthless reviews are about...

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently revealed what his daughter Shora criticises him the most about. What could it be?

Looks like Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter Shora Siddiqui is clear about where she’s headed. She is barely 16, but reportedly ready to make her mark in the world of showbiz. If reports are to be believed, she would step into films pretty soon. Buzz is that Shora has already been roped in for an upcoming directorial project by Arijit Singh. However, the details of the project have been kept under wraps for now. So clearly, Shora is starting things in a big way. During the recent episode of Zoom Spotlight Sessions, Nawazuddin reacted to the excitement around Shora's much-awaited launch. Even though Nawazuddin was hesitant in divulging the details, he reportedly confirmed that she will make her debut, but when the time is right.

What did Nawazuddin Siddiqui say about Shora's fame?

Nawazuddin sounded upbeat about her daughter's popularity at 16, but stressed on the fact that her education is of utmost importance. Nawazuddin also referred to Shora as his toughest critic. “Meri beti ne meri zyada filmein dekhi nahi hai. Ek-do dekhi hogi. Gangs bhi chupke se dekhi hogi. Mere dance ke upar criticise karti hai. Voh bolti hai, dance mat kiya karo. Confidence khatam kar diya,” he told Zoom.

When netizens lauded Shora for being next Radhika Apte

Last year, Shora Siddiqui grabbed everyone's attention when her short acting performance went viral, and left everyone convinced that she could emerge as a bankable star in the industry. Nawazuddin shared a video on Instagram, and put out a clip of Shora acting out a short scene. He captioned it as, “Can I come in…. Scene one." Some of the viral comments read, “She will gonna dominate the Bollywood”; “Mashallah Shoora, Good to see your Adakaari, Betiyan , baap ki aankhon me chhupe khawab ko pehchaanti hen”; "Now this is nepotism done right".

In an earlier interview with Film Companion, Nawazuddin had said that Shora’s love for acting was honest and self-driven. He said, “My daughter is taking training right now. She herself went and got admitted to the performing arts faculty. Haath jod ke teacher ke saamne she said, ‘I want to learn acting.’”

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