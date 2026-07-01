Neha Dhupia calls out paparazzi for filming her from behind, Internet reacts to viral video 'Bahut achcha kiya'

Neha Dhupia has shown no qualms in objecting to paparazzi recording her from behind. The actress lashed out at them and said that she has often asked them to not do so.

Neha Dhupia calls out paparazzi for filming her from behind, Internet reacts to viral video 'Bahut achcha kiya'

Neha Dhupia is clearly upset with the paparazzi. And during her recent appearance at an event in Mumbai, she showed no qualms in slamming the photographers after noticing they were filming her from behind. A video of the moment has now gone viral wherein Neha lashes out at the photographers and asks them who had been recording and posting those clips on social media. She reminded them that even in the past, she asked them several times to avoid it. The actress questioned why they kept ignoring her request. Calling the behavior disrespectful, Neha made it clear that she wasn't okay with it.

What did Neha Dhupia tell paps?

Neha was quick to express her disappointment. She told paps, "Yeh badtameezi se backshot kaun leta hai tumlog me se? Kaun leta hai? Band karo." "Mera nahi karna hai. Kisi ka nahi karna hai. Bol bol kar thak gaye hain. Bag utha kar, book utha kar, backwards walking karke. Yeh sab nahi chalega abhi. Band karo yeh sab. Hum log bahut izzat se karte hai aap logon se baat. Mat karo," she added.

How have netizens reacted?

Within minutes, netizens took to social media to share their reactions to viral video. Among the comments that went viral were "Bahut achcha kiya", "Your still popular because of that back only..if not what else do you have???", "It's his choice", "I don't understand one thing, why do you people in the media show videos of such people?", "Aap khud hi bulate ho madam its her choice", "Aise logo ko importance do hi mat ab y aise kar k popular hona chahti h no problem movie m eska role dekho".

Neha Dhupia to make International film debut in 52 Blue

Femina Miss India 2002 and actress Neha Dhupia will make her international film debut with 52 Blue. It had premiered in North America on April 19, 2026, at the Washington, DC International Film Festival. The film is by acclaimed Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi, and features Neha alongside Adil Hussain and Yadav Shashidhar. It will have its European premiere at the 17th London Indian Film Festival on July 9, 2026. The film will feature Neha Dhupia essay the role of Ashish's mother. She plays a woman who helps her son find the strength to turn her dreams into reality by using her quiet strength and unconditional support. Her character plays an emotional anchor in the story. The film also focuses on sacrifices, hopes and concerns that often shape a parent's love.

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