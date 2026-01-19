Neha Kakkar announces BREAK, steps away from work and relationships after Candy Shop backlash; fans call it 'best...'

Popular singer Neha Kakkar has announced to step away from the spotlight after heavy Candy Shop controversy, sharing an emotional message on social media. Read on to know more.

Popular singer Neha Kakkar recently decided to stay away from the limelight for a while, sharing an emotional message on social media. The decision comes weeks after she was heavily trolled and criticised for her new song Candy Shop. The song was composed by her along with his brother Tony Kakkar. In an Instagram story, Neha said that she is currently taking a break from all the responsibilities of her personal and professional life, including relationships.

Neha Kakkar announces break

Neha Kakkar wrote in her Instagram story that now she has to stay away from everything a little. “Time to take a break from responsibilities, relationships, work and everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I’ll be back or not. Thank you.” In a separate post, she requested the paparazzi and fans to not film her and let her live peacefully without a camera. Neha said that it is very important for her to get so much support for mental peace. She said, “I request paparazzi and fans not to film me at all. I hope you respect my privacy and let me live freely in this world. No cameras plz! I request! This is the least you all can give me for my peace.”

Netizens reaction

People are flooding the comment section with reactions. Most of the people are thanking Neha Kakkar for her decision. One of the users wrote, “Please take a looooooong break… Thank you!” Another wrote, “Thank you don’t come please.” A netizen react, “Life mein kuch acha decision liya apna ?” A user added, “Maza aaa gya ab wapas Mt aana bakwas song k sath ?”

However, some of the fans supported Neha Kakkar with her decision. One wrote, “In a world where everyone expects answers, choosing silence can be a form of self-care. Not every pause means pain. Let’s respect privacy, avoid assumptions, and lead with empathy and kindness. Everyone deserves peace without being judged??❤️” Another wrote, “Break lena bhi strength hoti hai ..stay strong ?”

All about Candy Shop song controversy

The song Candy Shop, which was written, composed, and produced by Tony Kakkar and was sung by both Neha and Tony. The song was released on 15 December 2025, and it quickly went viral on social media after its release. The song has received over 23 million views on YouTube so far. However, the song faced a lot of criticism. While many called it weak, some called its lyrics and dance moves "vulgar" and "cringe."

What is the reason for Neha Kakkar’s break?

A section on social media also alleged that the K-pop style has been copied in Candy Shop. The constant negative reactions and trolling affected the team of the song quite a lot. Although Neha Kakkar did not directly say that her break was because of this, it is believed that such criticism may have played a role in her decision.

