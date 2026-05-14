Netflix takes KPop Demon Hunters on World Tour? Here's everything we know

After record-breaking views and Oscars, the hit animated film Kpop Demon Hunter is going live on global stages and fans can't keep any calm about the news, Read further to know everything we know so far about the update.

Netflix takes KPop Demon Hunters on World Tour? Here's everything we know

The hit animated movie KPop Demon Hunters smashed records on Netflix in 2025. Now it's getting even bigger. Netflix just announced they're turning it into a global concert tour, yep, the music and wild world from the film are coming to real-life stages. They'll partner with AEG Live to bring the concert scenes, demon battles, and pure K-pop hype straight to fans. No word yet on where or when, but honestly, the announcement alone sent social media into meltdown.

Why Fans Are Freaking Out

This film did more than break records, it made history. It’s Netflix’s most-watched original, with over 500 million views. Huntr/x, the fictional girl group, even hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Then came the trophies: two Oscars (Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “Golden”), plus a Grammy. So, a concert tour? Fans totally saw it coming, and everyone’s losing their minds. Somebody tweeted, “Netflix turning KPop Demon Hunters into a world tour is actually genius.” Another said, “This is incredible; I can’t wait. I’m so game.” One more chimed in, “Netflix has decided to serve us back-to-back this season, and I’m sat.” Seriously, the hype is real.

So, What’s KPop Demon Hunters Anyway?

Created by Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix, it’s directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Applehans. The story follows Huntr/x, a badass all-girl K-pop group. By day they’re chart-toppers, but at night they fight demons to protect their fans. The voice cast nails it: Arden Cho as Rumi, May Hong as Mira, Ji Young Yoo as Zoey, and Ahn Hyo Seop as Jinu. Fans love that it’s culturally on point, has strong female leads, and mixes real K-pop with supernatural action.

What’s Next For The Franchise?

The tour news drops just as Netflix gears up for new shows in 2026, and they've already got a sequel in the works. After that wild Oscars win hosted by Conan O’Brien, plus snagging the Critics Choice Awards, this franchise is nowhere near finished.

If the live show brings even half the movie’s energy, get ready for sold-out arenas, glowing lightsticks, and a lot of screaming fans. Netflix hasn't said if the original voice cast will sing or if they’ll bring in live performers, but either way, Huntr is about to hit the biggest stages yet no demon fighting required backstage.

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