Netflix’s Solo Leveling live-action begins filming: Byeon Woo-Seok, Han So-Hee LEAD K-drama adaptation

Netflix's live-action Solo Leveling K-drama has started filming as of May 2026, with Byeon Woo-Seok confirmed as Sung Jin-Woo. Han So-Hee plays S-rank hunter Cha Hae-in, and Kang You-seok joins as Yoo Jin-Ho.

Netflix’s Solo Leveling live-action begins filming: Byeon Woo-Seok, Han So-Hee LEAD K-drama adaptation

If you’re into Solo Leveling, the wait just got a lot more interesting. Netflix is making the much-hyped web novel and anime into a live-action K-drama, and things are finally moving. After years of rumors, the project’s official. Filming’s started, the main cast is locked in, and every week brings some fresh tease. So, who’s playing Sung Jin-Woo? When’s the release? And are they changing anything big? Here’s what we actually know.

Why’s the Hype So Huge?

Solo Leveling started as Chugong’s web novel in 2016, and it pretty much exploded overnight. By 2018, KakaoPage turned it into a webtoon that broke records every month. Then came an anime, a game, a mountain of merch, and a giant global fandom. At this point, it's probably South Korea’s biggest fantasy series. The world of Solo Leveling is a wild place, full of randomly appearing “Gates” that dump monsters onto Earth. Some humans wake up with power, they’re called “Hunters.” They have ranks from E (basically useless) to S (unstoppable).

And Jin-Woo? He’s an E-rank, a total nobody. People call him the “world’s weakest Hunter,” and it’s not even a joke. But then everything changes after a dungeon raid where he’s left for dead. He wakes up with access to a mysterious “System” suddenly he can grind, level up, and get insanely strong. Bit by bit, Jin-Woo turns into a monster-killing machine, while uncovering what the Gates really are and who’s behind them.

The Cast: Byeon Woo-Seok Suits Up As Sung Jin-Woo

Netflix made it official in June 2026: Byeon Woo-Seok will lead as Jin-Woo. After his runs in Lovely Runner and 20th Century Girl, Woo-Seok’s got everyone convinced he’s the right pick. He’s got that quiet intensity and can definitely handle the action. He already dropped an update for fans. In a Weverse DM in May 2026, he said, “As for Solo Leveling, we’re filming soon. I’m filming this month.” That was the first real production timeline anyone on the cast had shared. Next is Han So-Hee as Cha Hae-in. She’s one of Korea’s top S-rank Hunters and quickly becomes a crucial ally for Jin-Woo. If you’ve seen her in My Name or Gyeongseong Creature, you know she can bring the action. Then there’s Kang You-seok as Yoo Jin-Ho, the goofy, loyal friend and vice-guild master. He’s the heart (and often the comic relief) of the main crew. It’s a strong trio.

Who’s Making It And What To Expect

Lee Hae-Jun and Kim Byung-Seo are co-directing. If that sounds familiar, they did the 2019 disaster film Ashfall, so they’ve done big action and complex VFX before. That’s key for a series this ambitious. Netflix is working with Kakao Entertainment and Sanai Pictures on production. The first season’s reportedly seven episodes. Sure, it’s on the short side, but the focus is clearly on quality over quantity. With all the Gates, shadow armies, and boss monsters, the CGI demands are off the charts.

When Is Solo Leveling Releasing?

Don’t expect it too soon, filming started in May 2026. With all the VFX work for monsters, dungeons, and Jin-Woo’s shadows, post-production’s going to drag out. Right now, the best guess is a late 2027 release on Netflix. That lines up with what Netflix did for shows like One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender. Fantasy this big takes time if you want the CGI to actually look good.

What Fans Are Saying?

Fans went wild over the casting. Woo-Seok as Jin-Woo has been a fan favorite for months, so people felt heard when Netflix announced him. Han So-Hee as Cha Hae-in got praise too, she honestly looks like they pulled her right out of the webtoon. The only real concern is the CGI for people. People want shadows, Igris, and Beru to look awesome, not cheesy. With Netflix’s budget and the Ashfall team at the helm, expectations are sky-high.

What’s Next For Byeon Woo-Seok?

Woo-Seok’s got a lot going on. Beyond Solo Leveling, he’s rumored for a few new movies since Lovely Runner ended, but nothing’s bigger than Jin-Woo. If this show works, he’s about to get seriously famous worldwide.

Why This Adaptation Matters

This isn’t just another webtoon show. Solo Leveling is the series fans have been begging for. It’s got game mechanics, monsters, raids, and that unbeatable underdog story. If Netflix nails it, this could be their biggest fantasy hit since The Witcher. For now, all eyes are on set updates. We’ll probably see first-look pictures by early 2027, maybe a trailer in the summer. Until then, fans are diving back into the webtoon and scouring socials for new scoops.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

