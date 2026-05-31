New Seher coming? Mallika Singh reportedly JOINS Seher Hone Ko Hai amid Rishita exit buzz

Read further on why Rishita Kothari's Seher Hone Ko Hai exit is being linked to the Parth Samthaan row.

New Seher coming? Mallika Singh reportedly JOINS Seher Hone Ko Hai amid Rishita exit buzz

Looks like Colors TV’s Seher Hone Ko Hai is heading for a big cast shake-up. Word is, Rishita Kothari might be on her way out, and Mallika Singh, who got famous as Radha in RadhaKrishn could step in as the new Seher alongside Parth Samthaan. Nothing’s locked in yet. Neither Mallika, the channel, nor the production team has said anything official. Still, everyone on the sets seems to think the switch is already happening.

Why Rishita Kothari’s Exit Is Being Talked About

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishita kothari (@just_rishuuuuu)

It all started when rumors broke about a fallout between her and Parth Samthaan. Supposedly, things got tense on set, and the two even unfollowed each other on social media. Then Parth vanished from social media for a bit, saying he was tired of all the trolling. To make things even wilder, some fan pages dragged Rishita’s rumored boyfriend Mridul Meena into the drama, accusing him of running bot accounts to mess with Parth. There’s no proof for any of it, though. Others say creative differences and changes in the storyline after the recent leap could be the actual reason. But really, no one from the team has come out to confirm what’s going on with Rishita.

Who Is Mallika Singh?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mallika Singh (@mallika_singh_official_)

If everything falls into place, Mallika Singh will step into the role. She broke out playing Radha in RadhaKrishn with Sumedh Mudgalkar, and that debut in 2018 made her a big deal overnight. Pretty impressive, considering she didn’t even have any acting background and was just a student when she landed the part. Since then, she’s done Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki and the web series Escaype Live, but most people still know her as Radha.

What’s Next for Seher Hone Ko Hai

As for what’s next for Seher Hone Ko Hai, if this casting change really happens, it’ll mean reworking the story and chemistry, which is no small thing. Parth Samthaan leads the show, and Rishita is still Seher for now. At this point, only a Telly Chakkar report is naming Mallika as the replacement, so everything is still up in the air. Fans of both actresses are waiting to see what happens. Until the showrunners speak up, it’s all just talk. This isn’t the first time Seher Hone Ko Hai has had off-screen drama, and a fresh lead could shake up the buzz all over again.

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