Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda compared to Ram-Sita? Fans say ‘They look like…’

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26, 2026. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur with a strict no-phone policy. After a few hours of the wedding, both of them shared their official photos on social media. As soon as the pictures came out, the discussion started among the fans. Many started comparing the couple to Lord Ram and Mother Sita.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding photos

The wedding photos emphasised simplicity. It is believed that this is the reason why people saw a glimpse of the holy and ideal relationship of Ram and Sita in it. The marriage was held traditionally. From the decoration of the mandap to the gesture of the couple, everything showed a natural dignity. Many fans wrote that the wedding was far from ostentatious and close to Indian rituals.

All about Rashmika and Vijay's wedding dress

Rashmika wore an orange saree, which had fine embroidery work on it. The saree was draped traditionally. She chose gold jewellery instead of diamonds or heavy gems. Makeup was also kept light and natural. Her entire look was like a traditional bride. Vijay, on the other hand, wore a red-coloured angavastra with a dhoti or a pankha.

In one of the pictures, his angavastra was seen tied to Rashmika's saree, which is considered a symbol of marital bonding. While some compared them to Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, others compared them to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Netizens' reaction to Vijay-Rashmika’s photos

As soon as the pictures of the wedding came out, there was a flood of reactions on various forums. Fans wrote that the poise and poise on their faces reminded them of mythological love stories. Many said the wedding was a balanced example of modernity and tradition. After keeping their relationship private for a long time, this kind of public announcement also affected people.

What did Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna say about each other?

After the wedding, Vijay wrote an emotional message for Rashmika on social media. He said that one day he realized that his day seemed incomplete without Rashmika. He called her his bestfriend for life. On the other hand, Rashmika also shared a message along with the pictures. She said Vijay taught her the meaning of true love and inspired her to dream big.

