Nia Sharma turns up the heat in a fiery red outfit, netizens call daring cut-out…

Nia Sharma looked stunning and hot in a fiery red short gown. The actress opted for a bold look for her recent appearance at the ITA awards. Read to know more.

Nia Sharma has always been a fashion icon in the Television industry. The actress stuns fans with her exceptional fashion choices. Recently, she attended the ITA award, where she was seen wearing a fiery red outfit with a deep cut neckline. The dress was nothing less than a fairy princess outfit. To make her look more glamorous, she was also seen wearing a cross neck piece. She also opted for a bold red lipstick and a shimmery eyeshadow. Nia completed her look by tying her hair up and making a messy bun. The actress was certainly looking like a Disney princess. Fans on social media have given love to her look and Nia’s fashion choice.

A user said, "Mera v dream h princess dress paihnne ka." Another wrote, "What u guys doing have some ethics u will not get publicity just u get heather." A comment read, "Dress bahut pyara hai aur aap bhi achche lag rahe ho agar dress ko samne se cover up kar lete to aur bhi achche lagte." Another wrote, "Daring cut-out but stunning."

Recently, Nia was seen talking about dealing with an unexpected skin breakout ahead of a shoot on Instagram stories. She said, “You can treat your skin as much as you want, eat as much as you want, but don't eat at all. Even after that, this one breakout must have happened. It's been here for a week now. And this... It's not going, man. And it's just getting bigger, man. Why on the day of the shoot, man?” Nia captioned, “Looking like a speed breaker now.” Nia then went on to flaunt her long fair, “In the last month, I've done so much hair and makeup that now I'm loving my scattered hair, no makeup, this skin, no lip balm, nothing I want, man. I mean... I'm okay to walk the red carpets also without hair and makeup now. Like that's how confident I am now. But this won't go bump.” For the video, she captioned, “I love my dark circles now. Overdose of make-up and hairstyling.”

Nia Sharma was last seen in Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited, which also featured some popular Television celebrity stars, including Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Kashmera Shah. It has been hosted by Bharti Singh. The show has been judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Talking about her last daily soap, she was last seen in Suhagan Chudail, where she played the role of a witch named Nishigandha. The fantasy thriller romance show featured Zayn Ibad Khan and Debchandrima Singha Roy in the lead roles. Nia Sharma has worked in several shows like Jamai Raja, Jamai 2.0, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Naagin.

