ENG हिन्दी
Google News   Follow Us

Nidhhi Agerwal MOBBED, PUSHED at Prabhas' The Raja Saab event, fans furious over VIRAL video: 'What the hell...'

The Raja Saab Event: A video of actress Nidhhi Agerwal has gone viral on social media. As evident from the video, the actress was being pushed and manhandled by fans. Know the full story.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: December 18, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Nidhhi Agerwal MOBBED, PUSHED at Prabhas' The Raja Saab event, fans furious over VIRAL video: 'What the hell...'

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal had recently attended the launch of song Sahana Sahana from Prabhas' upcoming film The Raja Saab that was held in Hyderabad on Wednesday. While Nidhhi was making her exit from the venue, she was manhandled by the crowd. In a video that was shared by
Gulte on X (Twitter), Nidhhi looks extremely uncomfortable amid the mobile, and tries hard to reach the cab soon. After a tense struggle, she manages to get into her car stationed outside the venue. As soon as she enters the car, she takes a sigh of relief, and looks both shaken and disturbed by the incident. Watch the video below to know what she has to face.

Nidhhi Agerwal manhandled at...

TRENDING NOW

How social media reacted to the incident?

Also Read
Prabhas DROPS a major surprise on his birthday..., the Raja Saab release date revealed....

Netizens vehemently denounced the fans' actions as soon as the videos were online. A person wrote, "What nonsense is this there's absolutely no crowd management. This is mismanagement by organizers."

Also Read
Prabhas WORKING this Diwali? Rajasaab nears...

Another one added, "I feel sorry for her because it seems like everyone wants to touch her." A comment read, "This Is Disturbing And Unacceptable. Admiration Should Never Turn Into Intimidation. Celebrities Are Human Beings, Not Public Property. A Little Discipline And Basic Civic Sense From The Crowd Could Have Prevented This. Safety And Respect Must Always Come First."

A social media user posted, "If you can choreograph an entry with cameras and banners, you can damn well choreograph a dignified exit. She escaped from a possible stampede." Last but not least, an X user wrote, "Why is personal space such a hard concept for crowds?"

About The Raaj Saab

Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Brahmanandam are among the actors in this Maruthi-directed movie. The film is scheduled to open in theatres on January 9, 2026.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Nidhhi Agerwal Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbed Nidhhi Agerwal News Prabhas The Raja Saab