Nidhhi Agerwal MOBBED, PUSHED at Prabhas' The Raja Saab event, fans furious over VIRAL video: 'What the hell...'

The Raja Saab Event: A video of actress Nidhhi Agerwal has gone viral on social media. As evident from the video, the actress was being pushed and manhandled by fans. Know the full story.

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal had recently attended the launch of song Sahana Sahana from Prabhas' upcoming film The Raja Saab that was held in Hyderabad on Wednesday. While Nidhhi was making her exit from the venue, she was manhandled by the crowd. In a video that was shared by

Gulte on X (Twitter), Nidhhi looks extremely uncomfortable amid the mobile, and tries hard to reach the cab soon. After a tense struggle, she manages to get into her car stationed outside the venue. As soon as she enters the car, she takes a sigh of relief, and looks both shaken and disturbed by the incident. Watch the video below to know what she has to face.

Nidhhi Agerwal manhandled at...

TRENDING NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Fan Page (@facc2911)

How social media reacted to the incident?

Netizens vehemently denounced the fans' actions as soon as the videos were online. A person wrote, "What nonsense is this there's absolutely no crowd management. This is mismanagement by organizers."

Another one added, "I feel sorry for her because it seems like everyone wants to touch her." A comment read, "This Is Disturbing And Unacceptable. Admiration Should Never Turn Into Intimidation. Celebrities Are Human Beings, Not Public Property. A Little Discipline And Basic Civic Sense From The Crowd Could Have Prevented This. Safety And Respect Must Always Come First."

A social media user posted, "If you can choreograph an entry with cameras and banners, you can damn well choreograph a dignified exit. She escaped from a possible stampede." Last but not least, an X user wrote, "Why is personal space such a hard concept for crowds?"

About The Raaj Saab

Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Brahmanandam are among the actors in this Maruthi-directed movie. The film is scheduled to open in theatres on January 9, 2026.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more