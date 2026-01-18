Nikki Tamboli shares health update amid viral pap video; actress REVEALS…

The news about TV actress Nikki Tamboli walking out of a clinic blindfolded caught the media's attention recently. Now Nikki has come forward with information regarding her health and eye surgery.

TV and film actress Nikki Tamboli recently made headlines when she was seen walking out of a clinic blindfolded. The video quickly went viral on social media, leaving fans worried about her health. Now Nikki herself has come out and shared full information about her health and eye surgery. She said that she had developed a serious eye problem, due to which he had to undergo immediate surgery.

Nikki Tamboli shares health update

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Nikki Tamboli revealed that she had contracted a disease called Chalazion. It occurs due to the blockage of the oil gland present in the eyelids, which forms a lump near the eyelid. Usually, this problem is corrected by applying a hot bandage, but in their case, this did not happen. Gradually, the infection increased, and the condition became serious, after which the doctors advised surgery. His condition has improved after the surgery.

What happened to Nikki Tamboli’s eyes?

The actress also revealed that the root of this problem is related to the year 2018. At that time, she did not have the right knowledge related to skin care and makeup. Many times she used to sleep without removing her makeup properly after shooting. She admitted that she did not get proper guidance during that period, which gradually affected her eye health. Although the problem was fixed in the middle, it re-emerged in August 2025.

What advice did Nikki Tamboli give fans?

Nikki also cited everyday makeup as a major reason for the problem. She said that no matter how well the kajal, mascara, and eye makeup are cleaned, the microscopic particles are still left near the eyes. These particles can block the oil gland over time. This increases the risk of infection. She advised everyone to be more careful about eye hygiene and removing makeup.

In the end, Nikki Tamboli assured her fans that now she is feeling better than before and is fully following the advice of the doctors. She said this experience has taught her many important lessons about her health. Nikki urged people not to take care of their eyes and skin lightly and not to ignore any problem.

