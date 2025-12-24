Nikki Tamboli SLAMS viral homeless video of child star Tylor Chase: 'Fame doesn't...'

Former Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli took to her Instagram handle to share her reaction to a viral video of former Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase. The video showed him homeless in California.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli is in news for her recent reaction to the viral video of former Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase. The viral video showed him homeless and living on the streets of Riverside, California. Daniel Curtis Lee, 34, who essayed the role of Simon “Cookie” Nelson-Cook on the hit Nickelodeon series, found him on the streets of Los Angeles. The two shared a warm hug before Lee took Chase out for a hot meal at a nearby pizza restaurant. Nikki put out a message on social media to urge people to stop sharing the video clip. She also laid emphasis on it being someone's life which should not be treated as content.

Watch the viral video here

??DEVELOPING: Former Nickelodeon child star Tylor Chase who is known for his role “Martin” in the show Ned’s declassified survival guide was spotted appearing unrecognizable and homeless in California. Many fans are questions ‘What does Nickelodeon do to these kids.’ pic.twitter.com/CrhQpyWRbY — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) December 21, 2025

What did Nikki Tamboli post?

Nikki Tamboli was quick to take to her Instagram story on December 24 to share her thoughts with netizens. Her note read, "The 'sad Nickelodeon news' circulating on Instagram and Tik Tok is about former Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase, who played Martin Qwerly on Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide; videos showing him struggling and reportedly living homeless in Riverside, California have gone viral, prompting emotional reactions and captions like "so sad," "where are they now?" or "fame faded but reality hit." But fame doesn't protect anyone from real life-behind childhood memories are real humans with real struggles."

Nikki explains child stars deserve protection

Nikki also showed no qualms in urging people to be compassionate, and stressed on the fact that everything doesn’t need to go viral. The actor also laid emphasis on how people grew up watching him, and that it was time for viewers to also be mature in the manner they react.

Her note further read, "Child stars deserve protection, not public judgment, and using someone's downfall as content isn't 'sad news,' it's exploitation-if a caption gets likes but costs someone dignity, it's not worth it. Some stories deserve silence, compassion, and support."

What has Taylor Chase’s family said about his condition?

Taylor Chase’s incident has left his fans worried and concerned. Following his recent video, Taylor Chase’s mother revealed that her child has been battling bipolar disorder which is a mental health condition wherein one's daily functioning is deeply affected. According to recent reports, the family referred to the situation as complex.

His mother had earlier said, "Tylor needs medical attention, not money. But he refuses it."

