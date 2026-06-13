Nitin Gadkari HAILS Kangana’s ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’: ‘Film shows real courage of 26/11 nurses’

Read further to know what Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said while he praised Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata at its premiere, and how's everyone reacting to the film?

Nitin Gadkari HAILS Kangana’s ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’: ‘Film shows real courage of 26/11 nurses’

Nitin Gadkari had a lot to say after catching Kangana Ranaut’s new film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. He called it a story meant to wake up the youth, but also just a straightforward tribute to the people who don’t usually get the spotlight, nurses and hospital workers from the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Gadkari said the film nails the sense of quiet heroism that played out in those hallways, calling it a “realistic” salute to everyone who put their lives on the line.

Gadkari Recalls 26/11, Hails Nurses’ Bravery

After watching the movie on June 12, 2026, Gadkari spoke to reporters, digging into his own memories of that night. Back in 2008, he was right there in Mumbai when it all happened. “The terrorists left VT Station and went straight to Cama Hospital,” he said. But what stuck with him wasn’t just the terror; it was how nurses and hospital staff got right to work, trying to save everyone they could. “The film shows the courage those nurses had, and it does it in a way that really feels true,” he said.

For Gadkari, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is more than just a movie. “It’s a reminder of what regular people did in the middle of chaos,” he said. He also talked about why these stories matter right now. It’s not about heroes in uniform, or big stars on screen, it’s about the people working in the background. “I hope this inspires young people to show that same kind of dedication,” Gadkari said. That’s really what the film pushes for: move the spotlight away from the usual heroes and look to the staff who kept Cama Hospital moving while bullets were flying. The message hits home, none of it works without these folks.

Kangana’s Role: A Nurse On The Frontlines

Kangana Ranaut steps right into the chaos in this one. She’s not playing a superstar or even a soldier, just a staff nurse, suddenly at the center of a terror attack. The whole story follows the people who stayed and saved more than 400 lives. They weren’t trained for war, and they didn’t have weapons. It was all about staying calm, having compassion, and doing their jobs. The script doesn’t glamorize; it’s built off firsthand accounts from 2008.

Why The Title ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’?

Kangana talked about the title at the trailer launch. ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ isn’t just a mouthful, it carries meaning. Prime Minister Modi used it in 2025, she said, to describe India’s workers. He called laborers “makers of the nation’s destiny.” Kangana mentioned how he’s also renamed widows as “Kalyani,” and workers who create things as “Vishwakarma.” “That phrase touched us,” she said. It was clear they wanted the movie’s name to honor the invisible hands that keep the country running.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Joins Special Screening

The film had a special screening in Delhi, too, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta came out for it, joining Kangana and others for a night that mixed politics and film. It’s not just another box office race, either. The movie opened to a decent ₹1 crore on day one, a solid second place to Main Vaapas Aaunga. For most people, though, it’s not about the numbers; they’re talking about the stories inside.

Most films about 26/11 are packed with commandos, police, or hotel staff. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata focuses on something else, what happened inside Cama Hospital, where nurses hid patients, bluffed gunmen, and did whatever it took. Gadkari’s boost gives the film even more voice. When a Union Minister says this movie should inspire people to serve, it grabs national attention.

For anyone who didn’t live through 2008, the film’s a lesson in history. For those who did, it’s a quiet nod to the real faces of courage.

Here’s What Really Sticks

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata says India’s backbone isn’t a general or a CEO, it’s nurses, ward boys, cleaners, technicians. These are the people holding the place together when everything else falls apart. Gadkari put it simply: remember them, and let their work ethic be the bar. In a world where headlines come and go, maybe just stop for a second and think about the people who never walked away.

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