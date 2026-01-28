No fine for Varun Dhawan as Mumbai Metro drops action, deletes VIRAL post

Varun Dhawan has been facing criticism after a video of him performing pull-ups on a Mumbai Metro grab bar went viral. Read on to know more about the statement issued by Varun's team.

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan made headlines after a video of him doing pull-ups inside a Mumbai Metro coach went viral on social media. As evident from the video clip, the Border 2 actor was seen hanging from an overhead metal bar. He performed the stunt effortlessly amid fellow passengers. The viral moment soon caught the attention of the Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL). While re-sharing the video on its official social media handle, MMMOCL issued a safety advisory and warned commuters that such acts are punishable.

What did MMMOCL post say?

The post published by MMMOCL mentioned, "Acts like these are punishable under the sections relating to causing nuisance and/or damage to property given in the The Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002; attracting penalties and even imprisonment depending on the gravity of the offence. So folks, hang out, but don't hang in there. Travel responsibly on Maha Mumbai Metro. #MahaMumbaiMetro #CivicResponsibility #TravelSafe #RebootingMumbai #ReshapingMMR @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde @MMRDAOfficial @DrSanMukherjee @IAS_Rubal."

Did Varun escapes fine in Mumbai Metro incident?

No fine has been imposed on Vraun Dhawan in the recent Mumbai Metro incident. The earlier which was posted by MMMOCL, has also been deleted from its official handle. A statement from Varun's team too clarified that no fine or penalty has been imposed on the actor. Their statement read, "We would like to address the recent reports regarding Varun Dhawan and the Mumbai Metro. We wish to clarify that no fine or penalty of any kind has been issued to Varun. The earlier post by the authorities has been taken down, and we appreciate their cooperation in clearing up this misunderstanding. Varun has the utmost respect for the city's rules and the Metro department’s efforts. We are happy to confirm that there are no pending issues, and we thank the media for sharing this accurate update."

Why did Varun face trolls ahead of Border 2 release?

Varun Dhawan had also faced trolling ahead of the release of Anurag Singh’s Border 2. Ever since Border 2’s much-anticipated song Ghar Kab Aaoge was released, Varun has been facing criticism over his act and smile, which had turned into memes.

How did Varun react to getting trolled?

While speaking at the Braves Of The Soil tribute trailer launch for Border 2, Varun said, "Mujhe film pe bharosa hai. Ek achi film banana bohut important hai. Obviously, numbers yeh sab cheezein mera kuch lena dena nahi hai isse. But I believe ki humne ek achi film banayi hai. That's the most important thing. Log jab theatre mein jaate hai, sab bhool jaate hai,” he said, adding, “Main usi school se aata hoon jaaha aapka kaam bolta hai.”

