No India-Pakistan angle in Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s Alpha? Film set to BREAK YRF spy universe formula

Read further on Alpha's July 2026 release and Alia Bhatt's new role as a trained killer in YRF Spy Universe.

No India-Pakistan angle in Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s Alpha? Film set to BREAK YRF spy universe formula

The next YRF Spy Universe film, Alpha, puts Alia Bhatt front and center as a trained assassin, and it's ditching the usual India-Pakistan plotline. Most of the franchise’s earlier hits, Pathaan, Tiger 3, War, leaned on cross-border missions or fragile alliances between India and Pakistan. Not this one. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the film is taking a completely new direction.

Here, Alia isn’t a spy. She’s an assassin, and the story digs into her origin, the process of shaping her into a killer. A source close to the project said, “Alpha won’t borrow any familiar tropes from previous Spy Universe films. This is about a girl raised to be a killing machine. There’s no India-Pakistan friendship this time.”

So there’s no joint mission storyline, either. The source said, “Alpha is about India handling its own battles, ruthlessly and precisely, forget about any diplomatic undertones or cross-border partnerships.” Sharvari plays a key role alongside Alia, and both Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor join the cast. There are rumors that Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan will make cameos, but so far, nothing’s confirmed.

Release dates for Alpha jumped around a bit; it was aimed at 2025, then April 2026, then July 10, 2026. As of now, It’s been pushed up by a week and now lands on July 3, 2026. YRF hasn’t made that official yet. Alpha follows on the Spy Universe timeline after War 2. And with no India-Pakistan drama this time, the film is clearly carving its own path, leaning hard into solo missions and raw, brutal action.

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