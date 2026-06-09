No RESHOOT for Yash’s Toxic? Makers deny Rs 40 Cr rumors amid release delays

Is Yash reshooting Toxic? Rumors claimed the actor was unhappy and demanded a Rs 40 crore reshoot. But sources close to the production have denied it. Here's why the film keeps getting delayed and what Yash said about his comeback after four years.

No RESHOOT for Yash’s Toxic? Makers deny Rs 40 Cr rumors amid release delays

Fans have been waiting for Toxic for ages, but lately, talk isn’t about when it’ll actually release, it’s about whether Yash is redoing the whole thing. Rumors started swirling that Yash wasn’t thrilled with how the movie turned out and wanted to reshoot major parts. People said this was costing the producers over Rs 40 crore. With the release date getting pushed around, from March 2026, then to June, then scrapped entirely, everyone started assuming the reshoot was the reason for the holdup.

Production Team Denies Reshoot Claims

But that’s not it. The production team shot down the reshoot claims, according to an NDTV report. Sure, the delays are real, but it’s not because Yash is unhappy or demanding changes. They still haven’t told fans why the film keeps getting postponed, and nobody knows when it’ll actually show up in theaters.

What Yash Said About Toxic

Yash himself talked about Toxic during an interview with Variety India. He said, “On the face of it, it might look like a gangster film with all the commercial things. But it’s so nuanced because there is so much moral ambiguity, raw emotion, the dark side of humans, or certain topics which, as an artist, I would like to explore.” It’s his first film since KGF: Chapter 2 broke box office records in 2022, so people are definitely waiting.

Star Cast And Teaser Controversy

Director Geetu Mohandas has assembled a star studded cast, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. Teasers came out a few months ago and blew up online. Those bold, intimate scenes kicked off a whole debate, with a backlash too. Kiara Advani wasn’t having any of it, she called rumors about her asking for toned-down scenes “absolute nonsense.”

What Happens Next?

Toxic is still one of the most anticipated films of 2026, even though nobody knows when it’ll hit screens. The reshoot chatter is done, but fans are stuck waiting a bit longer for Yash’s comeback.

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