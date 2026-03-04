Nora Fatehi claps back at trolls after VIRAL world peace message amid Iran-Israel crisis gets slammed: 'People have lost...' [Video]

Nora Fatehi had recently put out a message on global unity amid the ongoing Iran Israel conflict. Unfortunately, it didn't go down well with many. Nora has now reacted to the criticism she has been getting.

US-Israel-Iran war: Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi recently spoke about the rising tensions and violence in parts of the Middle East, and called for global unity. She had asked her fans and followers to pray for unity during a period which she described as 'psychological and spiritual warfare'. Nora has now shared another video wherein she mentioned that her call for peace and unity amid the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict has been misconstrued and that she is being slammed for it.

Nora Fatehi REACTS to massive backlash

Nora took to her Instagram handle on March 3 to share her views. She said, "I think a lot of people have lost touch with the ability to have comprehension skills and listening skills. And I think that's something that we used to learn back in the day in school. So, you know, comprehension skills, critical thinking skills, and reading abilities, and being able to just listen."

'You need to go check yourself'

Nora further said, "If you don't think you are a part of that sentence, because every country and every person is a part of the world. So if I speak generally on people and wanting people to live in peace, and if I speak against chaos, and if you have a problem with that, then you need to go check yourself. Morally, there's something wrong with you."

The actress also mentioned that after she put out her video wherein she explained how exhausted people globally are with chaos and other world events, she was talking for everyone, irrespective of their location, background, or religion. She also showed no inhibitions in saying that if her message about peace bothers people, or if they are irked by it, then they must reflect on themselves. "While I'm reflecting today, because you know, I just did my prayers, and I'm about to break my fast, and I'm sitting here, and I'm thinking, and I'm like, wow, you know, we live in a world today where people get upset, they get angry, if you speak about world peace, that's scary," Nora added.

