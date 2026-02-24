Not Mukesh Ambani or Nita Ambani, THIS Ambani family member holds MAXIMUM Reliance…; it is…

The Ambani family is one of India's most powerful business families. Mukesh Ambani is the chairman of Reliance Industries and the richest men in India. However, interestingly, he is not the highest shareholders in Ambani family business.

The Ambani family is one of India's most powerful business families. The identity of this family is associated with Reliance Industries Limited, which is among the largest and most valuable companies in the country. The company was founded by Dhirubhai Ambani. Today, this company is working in many sectors like energy, petrochemical, retail, and digital services. The entire family has played an important role in the success of Reliance, but one name stands out in terms of shareholding.

What is the total wealth of Mukesh Ambani?

Mukesh Ambani is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. He is considered one of the richest men in the world. According to Forbes, his total wealth is about Rs 9.4 lakh crore. His wife, Nita Ambani, and children, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani, are also part of the company's promoter group. The general perception is that Mukesh Ambani will be the largest shareholder, but the reality is different.

Who owns the most shares in the Ambani family?

According to recent shareholding data, the Ambani family owns millions of shares of Reliance. However, Mukesh Ambani's mother, Kokilaben, holds the majority stake in the company. She holds around 1,57,41, 322 shares, making him the largest shareholder in the promoter group. She is also considered to be the richest woman in the Ambani family. According to the report, her total assets are around Rs 18,000 crore.

All about Kokilaben Ambani

Kokilaben Ambani was born on 24 February 1934 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. She was from a simple family with no formal education. She married Dhirubhai Ambani in 1955, when he was starting his business. Over time, she played a strong role in both family and business. Her understanding and balanced thinking contributed significantly to the growth of Reliance.

Division of Reliance business

When the business was divided between Mukesh Ambani and his brother Anil Ambani in 2004-2005, Kokilaben played an important role in the process. Her decision enabled the division of Reliance in a peaceful manner. This shows how much respect and influence he has in the family. Even today, she is the senior-most member of the Ambani family and the largest individual shareholder of Reliance Industries.

