Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben's wedding reception: Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Veer Pahariya, Kabeer Bahiya arrive to...

Singer Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon were married in Udaipur. On January 9, the wedding celebrations began with a haldi event, which was followed in the evening by a sangeet. They hosted their lavish reception in Mumbai.

Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon, married singer Stebin Ben in Udaipur. The wedding proceedings commenced with a haldi ceremony on January 9 and then a sangeet in the evening. They first exchanged vows in a Catholic ceremony, and the pictures they shared were nothing but dreamy. Nupur looked stunning in a white gown as the bride. Then they went for Hindu marriage rituals. On the other hand, their lavish wedding reception has taken place in Mumbai. The couple were spotted entering the city on Monday with their relatives. At the wedding reception, Nupur was seen in a red bridal outfit with a veil and 'choodas', with her hair styled in a bun, while Stebin was wearing a black sherwani.

Kriti Sanon looked stunning in...

Kriti was seen wearing a mustard-coloured velvet saree and playing the perfect sister to the bride as she helped Nupur adjust her lehenga while posing for the paps. Kriti's rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia was also there.

TRENDING NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Salman Khan arrives in style

Salman Khan was among the first to arrive at the wedding while congratulating the couple and taking pictures with them on the red carpet. He first took a picture with Stebin alone, and then, when Nupur came, Khan showed his 'gentleman' side by walking in front of her to shake hands and tell her how lucky she was to join his family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor give couple goals

One of Bollywood's power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor was also seen attending Nupur and Stebin's reception. The duo looked stunning together as they entered the venue. Alia looked gorgeous in an off-white sequined saree, while Ranbir looked handsome in a black kurta pajama and matching Nehru jacket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Who all attended the reception party?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

The other celebrities who showed up for the event were Neha Dhupia together with Angad Bedi, Rakul Preet Singh accompanied by Jackky Bhagnani, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, the rumored girlfriend of Salman Khan, Iluia Vantur, producer Ramesh Taurani, director Ashutosh Gowarikar and many more.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more