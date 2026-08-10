Omlo: This 2026 film about a 7 year old boy and his camel is NOT a simple story, Cannes Connection REVEALED

Omlo follows a seven-year-old boy and his deep bond with a camel, but beneath its simple premise lies a powerful story about abuse, patriarchy and generational trauma. From its Cannes Film Market connection to its cast and crew, here's everything you need to know about the 2026 film.

Some films launch with a bang, splashy stars, and endless hype. Omlo isn’t that kind of film. It’s quiet. It sneaks up on you and sticks around long after you’ve watched it. On the surface, it’s about a seven-year-old boy and his camel but really, Omlo dives deep into family wounds, patriarchy, and pain passed down from parent to child. Sonu Randeep Choudhary directs the film, and people have started talking about it for good reason. Omlo keeps its feet on the ground, and its story lingers. It raises hard questions, especially about how trauma moves through families who carries it, who breaks the chain. It even made its way to the Cannes Film Market in 2025, where audiences caught a first look at its official teaser.

So, what’s Omlo all about?

The story centers on little Omlo, played by Shambho Mahajan. His bond with a camel is at the heart of the film, a gentle, steady friendship that shines against the confusion and fear Omlo faces at home. His family is stuck in a loop. Fear, violence, and old patriarchal habits rule the house. Omlo’s father treats him the way he was treated as a boy, and it’s tough to watch. You start wondering: Is Omlo doomed to repeat these patterns, or can he break free and grow into someone different? Omlo’s mother carries hope for change. She’s determined to make life better for her son, to pull him out of the old family cycle. Through her eyes and through Omlo’s the film opens up to a bigger story: how childhood experiences carve out the future, for better or worse.

Who’s in the cast?

Omlo features actors who serve the story instead of stealing the spotlight. Shambho Mahajan plays Omlo. Sonu Randeep Choudhary steps in as Subhash. Sonalli Sharmistha is Savitri, Devaa Sharma is Ramu, and Mahesh Jilowa plays Magnaram. There’s a strong supporting group, including Vandana Gupta, Meenu Gaur, Ramesh Sharma, Rajesh Singhal, Ramdayal Siwal, and several others.

Who’s behind the camera?

Sonu Randeep Choudhary wrote and directed Omlo. He shares director credit with Mahesh Jilowa. Producers on board include Choudhary, Manish Goplani, Rohit Makhija, and Neha Pandey, with Ajay Rathore, Arvind Dangur, and Yatin Rathore as co-producers. Wilson Ranbhise handled cinematography, while editors Siddharth Pednekar and Navneet Kumar Sinha shaped the film. Casting came together under Rohit Makhija. The film’s music comes from Bhuvan Ahuja, Gazi Khan Barna, S Mangalik, Prakhyat Mohapatra, and Sonam Chandan Shive.

Omlo at Cannes

One big moment for Omlo last year was when its teaser made its debut at the Cannes Film Market (Marché du Film) in 2025. After that, the film was released in 2026, with theaters picking it up in March and Waves OTT streaming starting July 3. The team shot Omlo in Bikaner, Rajasthan so the dusty, sun-drenched visuals feel real and local. Some databases list Omlo as a Rajasthani-language film, while others place it in the Hindi or Rajasthani-Hindi category.

What sets Omlo apart?

Omlo is a story about a kid and his camel but in reality, the camel’s just the start. It’s an entry into something bigger, how we treat each other, how we treat animals, and what that says about the world we create at home. The film isn’t afraid to get uncomfortable. It puts its finger right on the spots we try to ignore: how families can be both loving and terrifying, how pain gets handed down, and how hard it is but not impossible to break free. The contrast is sharp: Omlo shows kindness to the camel outside but faces fear from the people supposed to protect him.

This is why Omlo sticks with you. It doesn’t use grand gestures or dramatic showdowns. It’s honest, intimate, and daring in its simplicity. It’s all about a child’s uncertain world and asks the question nobody wants to hear: What do you do when the people you trust the most become the ones you fear?

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