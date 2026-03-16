Oscars 2026 Live Update: Priyanka Chopra looks REGAL in white Dior gown, Nick Jonas compliments her in CLASSIC black tuxedo

Everyone was enthralled with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas when they walked the red carpet at the 2026 Academy Awards. The pair serviced important relationship goals and added glitz to the esteemed occasion.

Style Icon of the Day: Fans and paps were enthralled by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' endearing moments on the red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards. With their eye-catching attire, the couple added glitz, drama, and lots of sass to the esteemed event.

Priyanka looked sassy in white...

In a strapless white Dior gown with a high-leg slit and a cascade of black-and-white ruffles, Priyanka looked gorgeous. She accessorised the attire with a stunning diamond necklace and matching diamond stud earrings, and she finished the look with pointed black heels.

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Nick looked dapped in black tuxedo

In a traditional black tuxedo, white dress shirt, and black bow tie, Nick looked great. As they strolled hand in hand down the red carpet, the duo exuded a genuine sense of love. He was spotted putting his arm around his wife's waist and giving her a loving look while posing for pictures.

At the 2026 Academy Awards, neither Priyanka nor Nick has a nomination. Nonetheless, the actor from Heads of State is slated to present.

Priyanka's return to the Oscars stage comes precisely ten years after her 2016 Academy Awards debut. The pair had previously announced the nominees for the 2021 Academy Awards.

Priyanka's love for white at Oscars

Priyanka gave fans a preview of the pre-ceremony frenzy ahead of her big appearance. She posted a behind-the-scenes video from her dressing room on social media, showing off her white gown with a personalised tag while her stylist worked quickly to make the last alterations.

It's interesting to note that Priyanka has selected a white gown for the Academy Awards three times. At the 2016 Academy Awards, she wore white, while at the 2017 Academy Awards, she chose gold and white tones.

Priyanka Chopra work front

Regarding her career, the actor's most recent appearance was in the Prime Video movie The Bluff. Priyanka will next appear with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi.

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