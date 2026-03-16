Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway share warm HUG; fans react 'Ignore...' [Viral Video]

Both Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anne Hathaway were presenters at the Oscars 2026.

Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anne Hathaway have often been spotted together at several fashion and entertainment events across the globe. Priyanka Chopra had joined the list of presenters for Oscars 2026. With this, she joined the likes of Paul Mescal, Robert Downey Jr, Will Arnett, Gwyneth Paltrow and Anne Hathaway. About a decade ago, Priyanka Chopra had presented the award at Oscars 2026 ceremony. Both stars are ambassadors for the popular luxury brand Bulgari, which is the reason why they have been seen together at jewelry launches, red carpets, and high-end events. The actresses have also been seen together at international entertainment events, awards ceremonies where they have greeted each other with warm hugs.

Anne Hathaway greets Priyanka and Nick

As evident from the video, Anne Hathaway spots Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas from a distance. She approaches them with warmth, and hugs Priyanka Chopra. Next, Anne is seen speaking to Nick Jonas. As Anne appears to be in a hurry, she politely excuses herself and is seen walking away. Within minutes, fans reacted to the viral video. One comment read, "Cute". Another netizen posted, "Duo favorit". Another post read "Ignore her". One comment which has now been removed said, "Fake smiles".

What did Anne Hathaway wear for Oscars 2026?

Anne Hathaway was a presenter at Oscars 2026, and she ensured she had The Devil Wears Prada moment. For the awards ceremony, the actress stunned in a black strapless gown adorned with pink satin floral details. She finished the look by opting for diamond chandelier earrings and a diamond necklace. She also wore black opera gloves to her arms. She appeared at Hollywood's biggest night just days after the teaser for The Devil Wears Prada 2 went viral. The film will hit theatres on May 1.

What did Priyanka Chopra wear?

Priyanka Chopra made heads turn in a white, strapless Dior gown. The bodice was form-fitting, and featured a thigh-high slit adorned with feather details and pleats. To finish the look, Priyanka opted for a diamond necklace and matching stud earrings encrusted with stones. She opted for a minimal makeup look and left her tresses open.

Oscars 2026: Final list of winners

Oscars 2026 was hosted by Conan O'Brien. This was his second stint as Academy Awards host. Writer-director Ryan Coogler's Sinners was successful in breaking the record for the most nominations for a single movie in all of Oscars history. It bagged 16 nominations. Michael B. Jordan bagged Best Actor for Sinners. This was his first Oscar.

Here's complete list of winners

Best Picture - One Battle After Another

Best Actor - Michael B Jordan - Sinners

Best Actress - Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Best Director - Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another - WINNER

Best Original Song - Golden - KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu

Best International Feature Film - Sentimental Value

Best Cinematography - Sinners

Best Film Editing - One Battle After Another

Best Sound - F1

Best Music (Original Score) - Sinners

Best Documentary Feature Film - Mr. Nobody Against Putin

Best Documentary Short Film - All the Empty Rooms

Best Visual Effects - Avatar: Fire and Ash - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett -

Best Production Design - Frankenstein - Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau

Best Original Screenplay - Sinners - Ryan Coogler

Best Adapted Screenplay - One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson

Best Supporting Actor: Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Best Live Action Short Film - The Singers AND Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best Casting - One Battle After Another

Best Make up and Hairstyling: Frankenstein

Best Costume Design - Frankenstein, Kate Hawley

Best Supporting Actress - Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Best Animated Feature Film -KPop Demon Hunters

Best Animated Short Film - The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Best Picture -One Battle After Another

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