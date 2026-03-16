ENG हिन्दी
Add Bollywood Life as a Preferred SourceAdd bollywoodlife as a Preferred Source
Google News   Follow Us

Oscars 2026 LIVE updates: Why was Anne Hathaway called 'Emily' by Anna Wintour in Devil Wears Prada moment?

Anna Wintour and The Devil Wears Prada 2 actor Anne Hathaway arrived together to present the 2026 Oscars.

By: Divya Pal  |  Published: March 16, 2026 6:49 AM IST

Oscars 2026 LIVE updates: Why was Anne Hathaway called 'Emily' by Anna Wintour in Devil Wears Prada moment?
Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour take the stage at the 98th Oscars (Courtesy: YouTube)

Anna Wintour and Anne Hathaway ensured all eyes were on them when they arrived in style to present the award at the 98th Academy Awards. Anna Wintour, the Vogue editorial director, and popular actress Anne Hathaway took the stage to present Best Costume Design and Best Makeup & Hairstyling at the 98th Academy Awards. During the ceremony, both talked about Hathaway's 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada. For the unversed, Meryl Streep's popular fictional character in the film, Miranda Priestly is reportedly inspired by Anna Wintour. Miranda Priestly essay the role of Runway magazine editor-in-chief. Before they revealed Frankenstein's Kate Hawley as the winner of Best Costume Design, Anne asked Anna, "Anna, just curious, what do you think of my dress tonight?" Read on to know what followed now.

Also Read
The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer: Meryl Streep leads the charge, Anne Hathaway holds her own; netizens laud Simone Ashley

How did Anna Wintour react?

To Anne's question, Anna replied "And the nominees are...," with a deadpan expression. Before announcing the nominees for the Best Makeup and Hairstyling Category, which was won by Frankenstein, Anne asked Anna if she would "like to read the nominees." "Thank you, Emily," Wintour replied. She jokingly referred to Anne as her Devil Wears Prada costar Emily Blunt, who essay the role of an assistant, Emily. In Devil Wears Prada too, Miranda would refer to Andy Sachs “Emily” because she was least interested in remembering the names of assistants she sees as replaceable. It also puts forth
Miranda’s intimidating leadership style, where Andy had to adapt to the role which was earlier held by Emily.

Also Read
Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt’s warm hug from Devil Wears Prada 2 set goes viral, fans can't...

While announcing nominees and presenting the award, Anna appeared with her signature sunglasses on which she has never removed in public. It was earlier that a Devil Wears Prada-inspired surprise was also being planned for the Conan O’Brien-hosted ceremony. The movie features Anne who essays the role of an aspiring journalist Andy Sachs. The Devil Wears Prada 2 will hit theaters on May 1. The sequel “follows Miranda Priestly's struggle against Emily Charlton, her former assistant turned rival executive, as they compete for advertising revenue amidst declining print media while Miranda nears retirement.”

How have fans reacted to VIRAL moment?

One netizen had posted, "The act was so subtle, smooth, hilarious and on point". Next comment read, "Florals? For spring? Ground breaking". Another user posted, "Anne, the most beautiful woman in the world!" Next few comments read, "this is the duo we NEEDED!!", "Ann looks absolutely gorgeous", "ICONIC AF!!"

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.
Tags Anna Wintour Anne Hathaway Anne Hathaway Oscars 2026 Look Anne Hathaway Red Carpet Oscars 2026