Oscars 2026 LIVE updates: Why was Anne Hathaway called 'Emily' by Anna Wintour in Devil Wears Prada moment?

Anna Wintour and The Devil Wears Prada 2 actor Anne Hathaway arrived together to present the 2026 Oscars.

Anna Wintour and Anne Hathaway ensured all eyes were on them when they arrived in style to present the award at the 98th Academy Awards. Anna Wintour, the Vogue editorial director, and popular actress Anne Hathaway took the stage to present Best Costume Design and Best Makeup & Hairstyling at the 98th Academy Awards. During the ceremony, both talked about Hathaway's 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada. For the unversed, Meryl Streep's popular fictional character in the film, Miranda Priestly is reportedly inspired by Anna Wintour. Miranda Priestly essay the role of Runway magazine editor-in-chief. Before they revealed Frankenstein's Kate Hawley as the winner of Best Costume Design, Anne asked Anna, "Anna, just curious, what do you think of my dress tonight?" Read on to know what followed now.

How did Anna Wintour react?

To Anne's question, Anna replied "And the nominees are...," with a deadpan expression. Before announcing the nominees for the Best Makeup and Hairstyling Category, which was won by Frankenstein, Anne asked Anna if she would "like to read the nominees." "Thank you, Emily," Wintour replied. She jokingly referred to Anne as her Devil Wears Prada costar Emily Blunt, who essay the role of an assistant, Emily. In Devil Wears Prada too, Miranda would refer to Andy Sachs “Emily” because she was least interested in remembering the names of assistants she sees as replaceable. It also puts forth

Miranda’s intimidating leadership style, where Andy had to adapt to the role which was earlier held by Emily.

While announcing nominees and presenting the award, Anna appeared with her signature sunglasses on which she has never removed in public. It was earlier that a Devil Wears Prada-inspired surprise was also being planned for the Conan O’Brien-hosted ceremony. The movie features Anne who essays the role of an aspiring journalist Andy Sachs. The Devil Wears Prada 2 will hit theaters on May 1. The sequel “follows Miranda Priestly's struggle against Emily Charlton, her former assistant turned rival executive, as they compete for advertising revenue amidst declining print media while Miranda nears retirement.”

How have fans reacted to VIRAL moment?

One netizen had posted, "The act was so subtle, smooth, hilarious and on point". Next comment read, "Florals? For spring? Ground breaking". Another user posted, "Anne, the most beautiful woman in the world!" Next few comments read, "this is the duo we NEEDED!!", "Ann looks absolutely gorgeous", "ICONIC AF!!"

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