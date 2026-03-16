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Oscars 2026: Did Priyanka Chopra Jonas react to Free Palestine chant?

At the Oscars 2026, while presenting alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Javier Bardem called for peace, saying 'Free Palestine'. Read on to know if Priyanka reacted.

By: Divya Pal  |  Published: March 16, 2026 10:16 AM IST

Oscars 2026: Did Priyanka Chopra Jonas react to Free Palestine chant?
A photo from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas from Oscars 2026

Oscars 2026: Things got a bit political at the 98th Academy Awards when Javier Bardem took to the stage. Spanish star Javier arrived on the stage, called for peace and extended support for Palestine. The Spanish star was at Oscars 2026 stage to present the Best International Feature Film award alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas. As expected, his statement went viral and within minutes, it emerged as one of the night’s most talked-about moments. The awards ceremony was held on March 16 at the legendary Dolby Theatre. Oscars 2026 celebrated the best movies of 2025, but Bardem’s remark infused a serious twist.

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What did Priyanka Chopra do when Javier Bardem made 'Free Palestine' comment?

Both Priyanka Chopra and Javier Bardem arrived at the stage to present the award. Javier Bardem was clear about the message he had to put out in his speech. “No to war and free Palestine,” he said before he went ahead with the presentation. His words helped him earn loud support and applause from the guests. Priyanka stood next to Javier as he spoke, and paid full attention to his thoughts. As Javier stressed on the need for peace amid ongoing conflict, Priyanka gave a slight nod. Priyanka clearly didn't comment. But her reaction was enough to understand that she understood the need and seriousness of Javier's thoughts. Priyanka had served as a National Ambassador to UNICEF India for a decade before joining the global Goodwill Ambassador team in December 2016.

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Javier Bardem's Free Palestine remark surprised guests?

Javier Bardem’s message neither shocked nor surprised everyone. He hit the Oscars red carpet, wearing a “No to War” pin on his tuxedo. A patch on it read “No a la guerra". It means “No to war.” The gesture was seen by many as a show of support for Palestinians and a heartfelt plea for an end to violence.

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About the Author

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.
Tags Nick Jonas Oscars 2026 Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra Jonas Oscars 2026 Priyanka Chopra Viral