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Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas SURVIVE Golf Cart accident before attending red carpet and awards ceremony

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived at the Oscars 2026 with increased security following a golf cart incident outside the Dolby Theatre. While posing for cameras, the pair kept their cool and showed off Priyanka's Dior gown and diamonds, calling attention to fashion and the event's safety protocols.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: March 16, 2026 10:52 AM IST

Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas SURVIVE Golf Cart accident before attending red carpet and awards ceremony

Oscars 2026: Before the Oscars, Priyanka Chopra, along with Nick Jonas, went through a bit of a dramatic moment as there was a slight accident where their golf cart was on the verge of turning over right at the entrance of the Dolby Theatre. The couple’s usual Sprinter van reportedly could not clear the tight security zone around the venue, so organisers shifted them into a golf cart, turning a simple transfer into a heart-stopping ride that unfolded moments before the 2026 Oscars ceremony.

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Priyanka-Nick escapes accident before...

Video obtained by TMZ shows staff hurrying the cart along the route as the clock ticked down, with the driver accelerating through a sharp turn that caused the vehicle to sway violently, one wheel lifting into the air while Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra grabbed the sides for balance.

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The footage captures the cart rocking as security and crew stand nearby, yet the driver quickly corrects the steering, drops all four wheels back to the ground and carries on towards the entrance, allowing the pair to step out without injury and stay on schedule.

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"It was definitely a thrill ride before the glamour," a source told TMZ, noting that the couple laughed off the near-mishap once inside the theatre.

The tense journey happened against a backdrop of tight security for the 2026 Oscars, held amid reports of a possible Iran drone threat, while other headline moments included the Live-Action Short award, which resulted in a historic seventh tie in the ceremony’s history.

Entertainment watchers also kept an eye on other stories involving the actor, including “Priyanka Chopra Reveals Reason Behind Keeping Daughter Malti Marie Away From Public Eye” and “Priyanka Chopra Channels Modern Goddess Energy In Dior Ahead Of The Oscars,” which fed into wider interest around the star’s appearance at the event.

Priyanka Chopra's Dior look at red carpet

Despite the jolt, Priyanka Chopra stepped out in a white Dior gown with a strapless neckline, ruched waist and black-and-white tulle ruffles framing a high slit, pairing the dress with a Bvlgari High Jewellery Eclettica diamond-and-emerald collar necklace for added drama.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Oscar Accident Oscars 2026 Oscars 2026 Winners Priyanka Chopra At Oscars