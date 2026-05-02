Oscars New Rules: India can now have MULTIPLE entries in Best International Feature category? Check out other changes here

The Academy shook things up for the 99th Oscars, and honestly, Indian filmmakers just scored big. Read further to know what exactly happened and what's the big news.

Oscars New Rules: India can now have MULTIPLE entries in Best International Feature category? Check out other changes here

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences dropped some fresh rules this Friday, set to roll out for the March 14, 2027 ceremony. Changes hit acting, AI, writing, casting, and international films. The Board of Governors signed off after picking through suggestions from different committees. Oh, and they’ve already nailed down the date for the 100th Oscars March 5, 2028.

Actors Can Get Multiple Nominations in the Same Category

an actor isn’t stuck with one nomination per category anymore. If someone like Leonardo DiCaprio puts out several top-tier performances and lands in the top five for Best Actor or Supporting Actor, all those roles can get nominated. Before, only the highest voted part counted. Now, double (or triple!) nominations are possible if the votes are there.

The Academy also made it clear, only real, human performances with proper consent matter. The role should be credited in the film. This comes right after people debated Val Kilmer’s digital likeness popping up in the upcoming As Deep as the Grave.

AI and Writing Rules Get Sharper

Screenplays need to be written by humans, period. The Academy can ask filmmakers how they used generative AI in any submitted movie and check how much of the work was actually human made. They say they’ll keep updating the rules as tech changes, but they’re standing firm on protecting human creativity.

Big News for India: Two Films Can Compete for Best International Feature

Now, the part Indian cinema folks will really care about. That old limit, one film per country for Best International Feature? Gone. Now, if a movie wins the top award at Berlin, Busan, Cannes, Sundance, Toronto, or Venice, it gets its shot even if another film from the same country is already in the running.

That means India could send its official entry and, say, another film that wins the Palme d’Or or Golden Lion. Two chances for a nomination in one year. That’s a massive upgrade.

Directors Get the Oscar, Not Countries

There’s another shift, the International Feature Oscar goes to the film’s director, not the country. Earlier this year, Sentimental Value won, but Norway was listed officially as the winner, not director Joachim Trier. Starting in 2027, the director’s name ends up on the Oscar, and in the records.

Other Rule Tweaks

- Casting: Up to three casting directors can get Oscars, instead of just two.

- Cinematography: The shortlist sticks to 20 films, no more sliding between 10–20.

- Makeup & Hairstyling: Voters must attend one of two final roundtable panels to vote in the prelims.

- Visual Effects: All Academy voters need to watch Before and After reels from the VFX Bake-Off before they cast their final vote.

- Original Song: If a tune plays as the first new music when credits roll, the clip submission must show the final 15 seconds right before credits start.

- Governors Awards: Honorees each year have to represent at least three different disciplines.

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