Pahlaj Nihalani DIES at 76: Remembering veteran producer who SHAPED Govinda's golden era and made him superstar

Read further on Pahlaj Nihalani's journey from '90s Bollywood producer to controversial CBFC chairman.

Pahlaj Nihalani, the man who produced some of Bollywood’s most memorable blockbusters and stirred up plenty of controversy as CBFC Chief, died at 76. He’d been struggling with liver issues for months and passed away in Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital. With his death, Bollywood loses a figure who always made waves, whether at the box office or behind the scenes.

The Producer Behind Govinda’s Golden Run

If you grew up watching Govinda in the ’80s and ’90s, you saw Nihalani’s influence firsthand. He practically wrote the blueprint for what worked in single-screen theaters: big laughs, family drama, and the kind of entertainment that kept crowds cheering. Movies like Ilzaam, Shola Aur Shabnam, and especially Aankhen turned Govinda into Bollywood’s comedy king. Even now, Aankhen’s humor, double roles, and catchy songs draw a crowd. Nihalani’s films weren’t crafted for critics, they were for the masses, and they delivered.

Beyond Govinda: A String of Mass Entertainers

But he never stuck to just one star. The guy also backed hits like Andaz and Talaash, making sure families had plenty to watch and whistle at. This was back when multiplexes weren’t a thing, Nihalani knew exactly what audiences in smaller towns wanted. If you saw his name on a poster, you expected action, comedy, and tunes that stuck with you.

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Pahlaj Nihalani ji. A producer who backed numerous films, launched and supported many artists, and remained passionately committed to Indian cinema for decades, his contribution to the film industry will always be remembered. My… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 4, 2026

From Producer to CBFC Chairman

Then, in 2015, he stepped into the spotlight as CBFC chairman. That job turned him into a household name and sparked endless debates. Suddenly, every filmmaker had something to say about his strict rules and cuts. He insisted on trimming language, kisses, anything he thought crossed into “un-Indian” territory. Some called it moral policing, he called it following the rules. Either way, he was never quiet. He became one of the boldest, most talked-about CBFC chiefs.

A Polarising But Unforgettable Figure

Nihalani lived and breathed Bollywood for decades. He packed theaters, fueled arguments about censorship, and made everybody think about what movies mean in India. Whether you loved his work or rolled your eyes at his decisions, you can’t ignore the legacy he leaves behind. He set the tone for mass cinema and kept Bollywood buzzing right up to the end.

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