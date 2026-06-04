Pahlaj Nihalani DIES at 76: Taran Adarsh, KRK, other industry friends MOURN veteran producer's demise

Pahlaj Nihalani Death News: Bollywood celebrities, trade analysts, and CBFC officials mourn the loss of the veteran producer and former CBFC chief, remembered for launching Govinda and producing hits like Aankhen and Shola Aur Shabnam.

Pahlaj Nihalani DIES at 76

Pahlaj Nihalani, a famous Indian film producer and former chief of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), died in Mumbai on Thursday, June 4. He was 76. According to family sources, cited by Deccan Herald, said that he died in Mumbai due to age-related complications. This news has sent shockwaves across the film business, with filmmakers, producers, directors, and trade experts all expressing their condolences.

Film industry mourns Pahlaj Nihalani's death

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK, took to his X handle and offered his condolences to the veteran producer. He wrote, "RIP Pahlaj Nihalani Sahab! You did a very good job as a filmmaker. We all have to follow you sir. This is the real truth of the life."

RIP Pahlaj Nihalani Sahab! You did a very good job as a film maker. We all have to follow you sir. This is the real truth of the life. pic.twitter.com/vw95sCq7Z0 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 4, 2026

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also penned an emotional note, saying, "Veteran filmmaker and distributor #PahlajNihalani is no more... A prominent figure in the Indian film industry, Pahlaj ji produced several noteworthy films during his illustrious career and played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of numerous actors, directors, and film personalities."

Veteran filmmaker and distributor #PahlajNihalani is no more... A prominent figure in the Indian film industry, Pahlaj ji produced several noteworthy films during his illustrious career and played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of numerous actors, directors, and film… pic.twitter.com/XihiCAMSDq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2026

He further wrote, "Pahlaj ji was also among the industry's leading distributors, having distributed several major films over the years... In addition, he was one of the most vocal and influential voices in the production sector... Later, he served as the Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification [#CBFC]. Heartfelt condolences to his family... Om Shanti."

Heartfelt condolences from the entire CBFC family on the demise of former CBFC Chairperson Shri Pahlaj Nihalani ? https://t.co/bJhvLHapYB — Shashi Shekhar Vempati शशि शेखर वेम्पटि (@shashidigital) June 4, 2026

CBFC chairperson expresses grief

CBFC Chairperson, Shashi Shekhar Vempati, expressed his grief and tweeted, "Heartfelt condolences from the entire CBFC family on the demise of former CBFC Chairperson Shri Pahlaj Nihalani."

About Pahlaj Nihalani

Nihalani first joined the world of glitz and glamour as a producer in 1982 with the film Haathkadi. Nihalani helped begin Govinda's career with the successful flick Ilzaam (1986).

They never looked back, as the duo went on to form a hugely successful creative alliance that produced cult masterpieces such as Shola Aur Shabnam (1992) and the famous comedy Aankhen (1993), which is still one of the highest-grossing movies of the decade.

Nihalani became the Central Board of Film Certification's chairperson in January 2015. His term, which ended in August 2017, was one of the most scrutinised and divisive chapters in the history of Indian movie censorship.

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